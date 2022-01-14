Nikki Bella also opened up about her own celebrity DM encounter that didn't go as planned on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs

Brie Bella Says Leonardo DiCaprio Did Not Respond to Her DM About Environmental Pitch: 'DM Me Back'

Brie Bella is looking to help the environment with backup from Leonardo DiCaprio — though the Don't Look Up star has yet to respond to her DM asking for his help.

While appearing on the latest episode of E! News' Down in the DMs, Brie, 38, opened up about a direct message she sent to DiCaprio, 47, with a business pitch.

"Our close friends Carlo Mondavi and his fiancé Gio, they started this electric tractor company and what they want to do for the environment is incredible," the Total Bellas star said.

Noting that she direct messaged DiCaprio about the venture, Brie said that she wrote: "Leo, this would be huge for not only the environment, but especially farming."

But, despite her passionate plea, Brie explained that DiCaprio has yet to respond to her message. "I thought that would've really got him. And then it didn't. So Leo, if you're listening, DM me back!" she said.

Credit: Steve Granitz/WireImage; Mike Marsland/WireImage

During the segment, Brie's twin sister Nikki also opened up about her own celebrity DM encounter that didn't go as planned.

Noting that the ordeal is "really embarrassing," Nikki revealed that she slid into Kourtney Kardashian's DMs at a time when she was fighting with her sisters, Kim Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian.

"I don't even watch their show, but there was a few things I saw, I'm like, 'I think she might be really affected,' " she said.

After DMing Kourtney, 42, "Hey, I think you may be having a really tough time and I want you to know I feel you," Nikki added, "I just sent words of encouragement."