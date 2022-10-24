Bridget Moynahan Posts About Relationships Ending amid Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Marriage Drama

The Blue Bloods actress shared a cryptic quote on Instagram that reads: “Not everything is meant to be mended”

Published on October 24, 2022 09:37 PM
Bridget Moynahan attends HBO Max's premiere of "And Just Like That" at Museum of Modern Art on December 08, 2021 in New York City
Bridget Moynahan. Photo: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty

Bridget Moynahan is getting philosophical on Instagram.

On Saturday, the actress and model reposted a quote by Vienna Pharaon, a marriage and family therapist, about why some relationships aren't meant to be fixed.

"Not everything is meant to be mended," wrote Pharaon. "Not all relationships are meant to last a lifetime. Sometimes we have to learn to get comfortable with the gifts that are offered through ruptures and the endings instead of the stories of repair and reconciliation."

Moynahan's post raised eyebrows given the drama currently surrounding her ex Tom Brady — with whom she shares son John "Jack" Edward, 15 — and his wife Gisele Bündchen. Sources confirmed to PEOPLE that both Brady and Bündchen have recently hired divorce lawyers.

In the caption of the post Moynahan, 51, shared, Pharaon expanded on ruptured relationships. "We're comfortable with the happily-ever-after stories because…well, Disney," the therapist wrote. "Sometimes that's reality. But reality also looks like relationships that's don't get mended. Endings that don't have beautiful closure. Ruptures that stay ruptured."

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Reveals His Son Jack, 13, Is the Buccaneers' New Ball Boy: He Takes It 'Very Seriously'

"It's much harder to be face to face with this," Pharaon continued. "Our tolerance for it is low. And yet, some of our greatest gifts, offerings, and lessons come from this space. The relationship that doesn't work out but teaches you something important about yourself. The rupture that doesn't get mended but shows you something new about a pattern of yours."

The post resonated with at least one of Moynahan's famous friends, with Alec Baldwin simply commenting, "Amen."

The 30 Rock actor added in a second comment, "In certain cases, I should have gotten out earlier. I believe the phrase is 'Would you rather be lonely or wrong?' Some of the most resonating discoveries come from solitude."

Moynahan and Brady ended their relationship in December 2006; the Sex and the City actress married New York City businessman Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Bündchen and Brady, 45, share daughter Vivian Lake, 9, and son Benjamin Rein, 12.

