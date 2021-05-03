Bridget Moynahan Playfully Points Out Ex Tom Brady's 'Shirtless' Mention in Book Sea Wife

The Blue Bloods actress also recently spotted her own name mentioned in an Ace Atkins novel

Bridget Moynahan's life keeps popping up in the books she's reading.

On Saturday, the Blue Bloods actress, 50, posted on Instagram about stumbling across her ex Tom Brady's name in the novel she was enjoying, Sea Wife by Amity Gaige. The line in the book that she pointed out mentioned someone "consumed by lust" and "the image of Tom Brady shirtless."

"Wait!? What? Didn't this just happen? Kinda cool, no? Who's next?" Moynahan captioned the post.

Earlier in April, the actress shared another notable reading moment when she found her own name mentioned in Robert B. Parker's Someone to Watch Over Me by Ace Atkins. "Stumbled across something extra fun in my new book on this rainy day!" Moynahan wrote with the Instagram post at the time.

The actress and Brady share 13-year-old son John "Jack" Edward. The pair split in late 2006, and the NFL quarterback moved on with supermodel Gisele Bündchen while Moynahan was expecting their child. Brady and Bündchen are now married and also share daughter Vivian Lake, 8, and son Benjamin Rein, 11. Moynahan married her husband Andrew Frankel in 2015.

Tom Brady and bridget Moynahan Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan in 2004 | Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Moynahan told PEOPLE in 2019 that she felt lucky she and Brady, 43, are able to smoothly co-parent their son.