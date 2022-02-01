Bridget Moynahan Says She Is 'So Proud' of Ex Tom Brady After His Retirement Announcement

The Blue Bloods actress, 50, shared that she is "so proud" of Brady in an Instagram post alongside an image of the former NFL quarterback in his Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform.

"Yesterday and today and I know you will do great things tomorrow," she wrote. "Looking forward to the next steps."

The former couple share 14-year-old son John "Jack" Edward. Brady is also father to Benjamin, 12, and Vivian Lake, 9 with wife Gisele Bündchen.

On Tuesday, Brady, 44, announced his retirement.

His retirement comes after Brady's team lost in the 2022 divisional playoffs earlier this month.

The three-time NFL MVP said he was "the luckiest person in the world" after playing professional football for 22 seasons.

"This is difficult for me to write, but here it goes: I am not going to make that competitive commitment anymore," he wrote on Instagram.

"I have loved my NFL career, and now it is time to focus my time and energy on other things that require my attention."

He concluded the post called his family was his "inspiration" and "his greatest achievement."

