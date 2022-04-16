Former University of Arkansas Offensive Lineman Brian Wallace Dead at 26

“Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback,” the University of Arkansas said in a statement on social media Friday

Former University of Arkansas offensive lineman Brian Wallace has died at age 26, the school announced on Friday.

"Our hearts are broken. Brian will always be a Razorback," the University of Arkansas Razorback Football program shared in a statement on Twitter alongside an image of Wallace.

"Our thoughts and love are with Brian's family and friends," the statement continued.

Wallace's father, Brian Sr., told Pig Trail Nation on Thursday that his son was in the intensive care unit at a St. Louis hospital. He had suffered a heart attack after having trouble breathing at work on Monday, and had a second heart attack at the hospital.

He was in a coma and unable able to breathe on his own following the heart attacks, according to his father.

No official cause of death has been released.

His mother, Leslie, thanked fans and loved ones on social media for reaching out after news of her son's death made the rounds, writing in a tweet, "Thank you all for the love, prayers and support everyone! Brian loved Razorback country. His organs will be donated to save other lives. Love you all! WPS FOR LIFE!"

Wallace's former school, Christian Brothers College, also tweeted a statement after hearing of his passing, writing, "So saddened by the passing of Brian Wallace. We had the joy of watching him grow into a young man on and off the field. Always in our hearts. Love you big fella."

On Thursday, Arkansas head coach Sam Pittman asked for prayers for the Wallace family on social media.

"Prayers for Brian Wallace and his family," he shared on Twitter. "They are a strong family but need us to right now."

Wallace committed to the University of Arkansas in 2014 after graduating from Christian Brothers College in St. Louis, and redshirted during his first year at Arkansas, per Fox16.