Brewers Rookie Says He Plays Better When His Wife Isn't There — So She Roasts Him on Twitter

After a Milwaukee Brewers rookie credited his wife's absence for a game-winning play, she had to hilariously troll him on Twitter.

Garrett Mitchell, 24, had his first walk-off home run as the team took on the New York Mets on Wednesday. On a 3-2 pitch, Mitchell hammered the ball to right field stands to put the Brewers over the Mets, for a final of 7-6.

Asked by team reporter Sophia Minneart after the game how he was able to execute the impressive moment, the 2020 draft pick joked in a clip captured by Bally Sports Wisconsin, "When my wife doesn't show up to the games, usually something good happens. Going to the outbound I was like 'Man she's not here, might as well do something fun.' "

Mitchell's wife Haley Cruse Mitchell, didn't waste time in defending herself.

Haley, who's a professional softball player in her own right, tweeted shortly after her husband's comment, "YOU DIDN'T HAVE TO CALL ME OUT LIKE THAT @GarretMitchell5"

She later added, "Never going to a game again, you're welcome Brewers fans"

Haley went on to share a screenshot of a group chat with her parents asking if "G walk off?"

The text appeared to be sent before Garrett's epic moment.

Sharing the tweet, Haley added, "Don't need to be there to have an impact"

She didn't end there. Haley then posted a photo from 2004's Mean Girls of a character, Damian, after he snuck into a gym with a hoodie and sunglasses.

"Me trying to sneak into Am Fam Field on Friday after my husband said he plays better when I'm not there on live television," Haley joked.

She reposted Minneart's conversation with Garrett and told him, "You won't say it to my face tho"

Haley reacted to another clip of Garrett after the game, where he said he was excited to see and share the victory with his wife. Haley joked that he made the comment because he's "Trying not to sleep on the couch"

He ended her series of tweets by pointing out that Garrett, whom she married in December 2021, "did not stutter" when poking fun at her before she revealed why she wasn't at the game.

"Meanwhile I missed the game because I was busy STOCKING HIS FRIDGE," she wrote.