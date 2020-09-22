Brett Favre Attends Buccaneers Game Wearing Tom Brady Shirt, Player Questions Why He Was Allowed

Brett Favre surprised many — including some Buccaneers players — when he showed up in the crowd of their game on Sunday in Tampa Bay

Brett Favre sure knows how to make an entrance.

The Hall of Fame quarterback surprised many when he arrived at Raymond James Stadium to watch Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers take on the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It wasn't just Favre's presence that caught everyone's attention — the 50-year-old showed up wearing a shirt featuring Brady's face on the Buccaneers' classic pirate logo.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But Favre's surprise appearance didn't go over well with at least one Buccaneers player.

Because the Florida stadium is closed to fans and family members of players due to coronavirus restrictions, center Ryan Jensen had an issue with Favre seemingly receiving preferential treatment by attending the game.

"So he can go to the game but my family can’t? Interesting," Jensen said in a tweet on Monday, which included a video of a maskless Favre eating chips while walking through the stands.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, Favre — who is widely known for his time on the Green Bay Packers — was there to film a segment for NFL Films on Buccaneers linebacker Devin White.

Image zoom Tom Brady on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Chris Graythen/Getty

Favre made headlines last week when he defended Brady after Buccaneers' head coach Bruce Arians criticized the quarterback following a loss against the New Orleans Saints in their first game of the season.

"I think the last person you want to call out after the first game of the year is Tom Brady,” Favre told SiriusXM NFL Radio, as noted by NBC Sports. "Now maybe they had a mutual truce going into the game, going into the season, ‘Hey, I’m going to be hard on you. I want the guys to know we’re going to treat you the same even though technically I’m not, so are you OK with it?’ If they have that truce, great."

"If not, I think you are barking up the wrong tree," Favre continued. "Dissension could easily enter quickly."

Arians had told reporters after the loss that Brady needed to show "more grit" and a "little more determination" ahead of their game against the Panthers.

When asked about Favre's presence at the game, Brady had nothing but praise for the former quarterback.

RELATED VIDEO: Tom Brady Makes His Debut with Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Scores First Touchdown of Team's 2020 Season

"I love Brett. I’ve known him for a long time and gotten closer and closer with him over the years," Brady said, according to Mass Live.

"I’m a huge fan of who he is and the player he was, and the father he is, the husband he is," he added. "He’s just a wonderful man.”