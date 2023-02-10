Brett Favre Sues Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and State Auditor for Defamation in Wake of Welfare Scheme

NFL Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre has filed lawsuits against Shannon Sharpe, Pat McAfee and a Mississippi state auditor, claiming that the three have defamed him and ruined his "good name" in the wake of his involvement in a Mississippi welfare fraud scandal.

According to the complaint, obtained by CNN, Favre claims that Sharpe, co-host of FS1's Undisputed, made "egregiously false and defamatory statements" about him on the show.

The complaint alleges, per CNN, that the former tight end, 54, called Favre a "sorry mofo to steal from the lowest of the low," and that Favre "stole money from people that really needed that money."

Favre has been under investigation by the state of Mississippi for allegedly misusing state funds to build a volleyball facility at the University of Southern Mississippi, his alma mater.

In the lawsuit against McAfee, Favre contends that the 35-year-old former NFL punter and professional wrestler called him a "thief" who was "stealing from poor people in Mississippi" on McAfee's podcast The Pat McAfee Show.

Reps for Sharpe and McAfee did not return PEOPLE's request for comment.

Shad White, a state auditor, is the defendant in the third lawsuit, in which Favre's complaint states that he has "carried out an outrageous media campaign of malicious and false accusations" against him "in a brazen attempt to leverage the media attention generated by Favre's celebrity to further his own political career."

In a statement to CNN, White's office refuted Favre's claim.

"Everything Auditor White has said about this case is true and is backed by years of audit work by the professionals at the Office of the State Auditor," according to the statement. "It's mind-boggling that Mr. Favre wants to have a trial about that question."

Favre has come under fire for his involvement in the alleged plot to use welfare funds meant for poor residents in Mississippi to build the volleyball stadium, an investigative report from Mississippi Today found in September 2022.

The former athlete was implicated in the scheme after text messages that he sent then-Gov. Phil Bryant from 2017 to 2019 allegedly showed that he collaborated with Bryant to funnel at least $5 million of the state's welfare funds to build the stadium at the University of Southern Mississippi.