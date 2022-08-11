NFL Legend Brett Favre Says He Likely Experienced 'Thousands' of Concussions Over His Career

Brett Favre, 52, played two decades in the NFL and won Super Bowl XXXI

By
Jason Duaine Hahn
Screen Shot 2021-10-04 at 3.03.09 PM
Jason Duaine Hahn

Jason Hahn is a Human Interest and Sports Reporter for PEOPLE. He's worked at PEOPLE's Los Angeles Bureau as a writer and reporter since 2017 and has interviewed the likes of Kobe Bryant, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Tom Brady. He has a B.A. in English from the University of California, Berkeley, and a Master's degree in Journalism from Columbia University. He previously worked for Complex Magazine in New York City.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 11, 2022 05:01 PM
Brett Favre
Former quarterback Brett Favre. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty

Brett Favre, the former Green Bay Packers quarterback, estimates he experienced "thousands" of concussions over his 20 seasons in the NFL.

In an interview on the show The Bubba Army, Favre was asked how many head injuries he sustained over the course of his career. The 52-year-old NFL Hall of Famer said he initially believed the number was low, but now thinks the estimate is much higher now that he knows more about concussions, which can cause chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE).

"The thing about concussions is we still don't know a lot about them," Favre told host Bubba The Love Sponge. "If you had asked me this 10 years ago, how many concussions I had, I would have said three."

"The reason I would have said three," he explained, "[is] I thought concussions were where you get knocked out, where you black out, for a period of time you don't know where you are, memory loss, dizzy. A boxer gets knocked and tries to get up, his legs are rubber. That's a concussion."

Brett Favre
Matt Ludtke/AP/Shutterstock

Favre said he now understands that a concussion can happen without someone becoming unconscious.

"What we now know is concussions happen all the time," he said. "You get tackled and your head hits the turf, you see the flashes of light or ringing in your ears, but you're able to play."

"So, based on that, thousands," Favre continued. "That's what's kind of frightening about the concussion thing. It's the ones that seem minor that do the damage, because you're able to keep going, and still today, there's probably guys that have them, they're [saying] 'I'm not going out.' "

As defined by the Centers for Disease Control, concussions are traumatic injuries generated by hits to the head or body that cause the brain to bounce around the skull. Football players may experience many concussion-causing blows throughout their careers. Repeated concussions can lead to CTE, which is characterized by long-term effects such as trouble concentrating, memory problems and depression.

Favre has spoken out about concussions many times and last year starred in a campaign for the Concussion Legacy Foundation, where he cautioned parents against putting their children on tackle football teams.

RELATED VIDEO: Disease Caused by Concussions and Head Trauma Led to Young Football Player's Suicide: 'He Wanted Us to Tell His Story,' Says Mom

"Having kids play before high school is just not worth the risk," he said in a statement at the time. "CTE is a terrible disease, and we need to do everything we can to prevent it for the next generation of football players."

Related Articles
steve young
Steve Young Admits It's 'Painful' to See NFL Players 'Silently Suffering' Due to CTE
Brett Favre
Brett Favre Warns Parents Against Letting Kids Play Tackle Football Too Young: 'Not Worth the Risk'
Wide receiver Demaryius Thomas #88 of the Denver Broncos looks on as players warm up on the field before a game at Sports Authority Field at Mile High on November 12, 2017 in Denver, Colorado.
Late NFL Star Demaryius Thomas, 33, Had Stage 2 CTE That Led to Cardiac Arrest, Parents Share
Kylie Fitts
Cardinals Free Agent Kylie Fitts Retires at Age 27 After 'Too Many Concussions'
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Addresses Retirement, Says He 'Can Definitely See the End Coming'
Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers
Aaron Rodgers Says He Will 'Definitely' Finish Career with Packers: It's 'Just Nice to Be Back'
daffney unger
Daffney Unger's Cause of Death Confirmed, Wrestler's Brain Undergoing Testing for CTE
Trenton Cannon Instagram
San Francisco 49ers' Trenton Cannon Taken Off Field in Ambulance After Collision, Suffers Concussion
Rayfield Wright
Rayfield Wright, Dallas Cowboys Legend, Dead at Age 76 Following 'Severe Seizure'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers looks to pass during the third quarter against the Miami Dolphins at Raymond James Stadium on October 10, 2021 in Tampa, Florida.
Life After Football: The Notable Second Acts of NFL Stars
Aaron Rodgers
Aaron Rodgers Named the AP NFL Most Valuable Player for Second Year in a Row
Aaron Rodgers
Quarterback Aaron Rodgers Confirms He'll Spend Another Season with Green Bay Packers, Not Retiring
Vincent Jackson
Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson Had Stage 2 CTE at Time of Death, Wife Says
JDRF LA 2015 Imagine Gala
Jay Cutler Says He Thinks Amount of Concussions He's Suffered Is in 'Double Digits,' Struggles with Memory
Tom Brady, Clyde Christensen
Buccaneers Coach Says Tom Brady Is Returning with a Plan for Team to Win Super Bowl in 2023
Vincent Jackson
Former NFL Player Vincent Jackson, 38, Died of 'Chronic Alcohol Use,' Medical Examiner Says