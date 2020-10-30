Brett Favre and Jay Cutler Join Golf Legend Jack Nicklaus in Endorsing Trump: ‘Never a Doubt’

"In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect. For me & these principles, my Vote is for Donald Trump," Brett Favre said

On Thursday, Cutler reposted Nicklaus' lengthy letter he wrote in support of Trump the previous day, captioning the screenshot on Instagram, "Never a doubt." The former quarterback, 37, also shared Nicklaus' essay in a since-expired Instagram Story with the caption, "SIGN ME UP."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In Nicklaus' post on Wednesday, the 80-year-old golfer noted that he had already cast his vote for Trump, 74.

"Through the years, I have been blessed to personally know several Presidents on both sides of the aisle," Nicklaus began in his statement. "All were good people. All loved their country. And all believed in the American Dream."

"I have had the privilege over the last 3½ years to get to know our current President a little more as his term has progressed," he continued. "I have been very disappointed in what he's had to put up with from many directions, but with that, I have seen a resolve and a determination to do the right thing for our country."

Nicklaus, who has won 73 times on the PGA Tour, also claimed that "Donald Trump's policies will bring the American Dream to many families across the nation who are still trying to achieve it."

"You might not like the way our President says or tweets things — and trust me, I have told him that! — but I have learned to look past that and focus on what he's tried to accomplish," he added. "This is not a personality contest; it's about patriotism, policies, and the people they impact. His love for America and its citizens, and putting his country first, has come through loud and clear. How he has said it has not been important to me. What has been important are his actions. Now you have the opportunity to take action."

"I know we are only a few days from Nov. 3 and Election Day, but I am certain many of you have not yet made up your minds," he continued, as his post came to a close. "I certainly have and already cast my vote for him!"

Trump went on to thank Nicklaus for his support, writing back on Twitter, "Jack, this is a Great Honor. Thank you!"

On Friday morning, Favre, 51, also shared that he is backing Trump's reelection bid.

"My Vote is for what makes this country great, freedom of speech & religion, 2nd Amnd, hard working tax paying citizens, police & military," the former NFL star tweeted.

"In this election, we have freedom of choice, which all should respect," he continued. "For me & these principles, my Vote is for @RealDonaldTrump."