The two were pictured together at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, New Jersey, on Saturday

Brett Favre Poses with Donald Trump at Golf Course After Praising Colin Kaepernick for Kneeling

Donald Trump and Brett Favre teed off for a round of golf over the weekend, just one month after the NFL legend praised Colin Kaepernick for kneeling during the national anthem — an act of protest the president has strongly and frequently opposed.

Favre and the president were all smiles as they were photographed together at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster on Saturday, five weeks after the former Green Bay Packers quarterback suggested Kaepernick should be regarded as a "hero" for his activism. At the time, Favre also likened Kaepernick's efforts to those of former Arizona Cardinals player Pat Tillman, who walked away from his NFL career to serve in Afghanistan. He died by friendly fire at age 27 in 2004.

"It's not easy for a guy his age — Black or white, Hispanic, whatever — to stop something that you've always dreamed of doing, and put it on hold, maybe forever, for something that you believe in," Favre, 50, told TMZ in June when asked if he believes Kaepernick deserves to be in the NFL Hall of Fame.

"I can only think of — right off the top of my head — Pat Tillman's another guy who did something similar, and we regard him as a hero,” Favre said. "So I'd assume that hero status will be stamped with Kaepernick as well."

Favre later clarified that he believed Tillman deserves "the highest honor" for making the "ultimate sacrifice."

"Including Pat Tillman’s name in the interview on Colin Kaepernick was not a comparison of the two, but a recognition that they both sidelined their football dreams in pursuit of a cause," he said in a tweet on June 22. "Pat tragically lost his life, making the ultimate sacrifice, and deserves the highest honor."

Throughout his campaign and presidency, Trump has taken the opposite stance on Kaepernick, becoming an unrelenting critic of the former NFL player.

Kaepernick began kneeling during the national anthem in 2016 to protest police brutality and racial injustice while on the San Francisco 49ers. Since opting out of his contract with the 49ers in 2017, Kaepernick has not signed with another NFL team.

With deaths caused by coronavirus continuing to rise around the country, Trump was criticized on social media for the golf outing with Favre.

"150,000 dead Americans. I’m working a 13-hour shift at the hospital. Trump is golfing with Brett Favre," one Twitter user wrote. "Smiling with a thumbs up like our country isn’t collapsing."

According to a New York Times database, more than 4.2 million Americans have been infected with the potentially deadly virus as of Monday afternoon.

Favre isn't the only athlete to recently spend time with Trump — on March 8, Trump golfed with members of the Washington Nationals, including pitcher Patrick Corbin.