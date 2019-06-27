Bret Michaels Pledges $10,000 to Charity in Honor of Vanderbilt Pitcher's 14-Month-Old Daughter

Image zoom Leon Bennett/Getty

Bret Michaels is honoring a well-deserving college baseball star.

The Poison rocker has been following the College World Series closely, and with the Vanderbilt Commodores winning it all on Wednesday, Michaels made a special offer to star pitcher Tyler Brown.

The singer, 56, pledged $10,000 to a charity of Brown’s choice in honor of his 15-month-old daughter, Isabella, who was born with Down Syndrome and a life-threatening heart condition.

“Vanderbilt, you rocked & on behalf of my Life Rocks Foundation, your Vanderbilt Athletics baseball team, your ability to stay focused & finish with a [College World Series] ESPN win, I’m offering a $10,000 donation to a charity of Tyler Brown’s choice in his daughter’s name living with down syndrome,” Michaels wrote on social media Thursday. “You are #Unbroken! 🤘🏻⚾️”

Michaels’ foundation raises money for various causes near and dear to his heart, including childhood cancer, diabetes, military support and pet charities, according to its website.

The singer, who has diabetes, underwent surgery in 2011 to repair a hole in his heart, which he discovered after suffering a mini-stroke.

RELATED: Bret Michaels: Health Crises Have Made Me Appreciate Life

Brown’s hardships were mentioned on-air as his team continued to advance through the College World Series, with his daughter’s story, in particular, tugging at many viewers’ heartstrings.

Isabella was born with a heart condition, and underwent her first heart surgery at 5 months old, and her second at 13 months old this past April, according to The Tennessean.

Image zoom Tyler Brown Peter Aiken/Getty

Brown told the outlet that the second surgery was successful, meaning Isabella will not have to go under the knife again for the near future.

“We just got word that she’s not going to have surgery again for a long time,” he said. “She’s doing so good. It was really inspiring. A lot of light came through.”

RELATED: This 5-Year-Old British Boy with Down Syndrome Is Fighting for Inclusivity in Children’s Fashion

Brown, who lost his mother to cancer at 13 and was adopted as a teenager, was a key player for Vanderbilt, even breaking the school’s single-season save record with 17, according to The Tennessean.

The team beat Michigan on Wednesday to secure the national championship.