Breonna Taylor’s Mom Praises NBA and WNBA Players for Spotlighting Her Daughter’s Case

"Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day," Breonna Taylor's mother told TMZ

Breonna Taylor's mother is grateful that some of the basketball world's biggest stars are continuing to amplify her story and push for justice in her death.

Tamika Palmer told TMZ in an interview this week that she is grateful for the players in the WNBA and NBA who continue to speak out for Taylor, who was killed when three Louisville police officers fired their weapons in her home after serving a no-knock warrant on March 13.

"What is being done by the NBA and the WNBA is amazing," said Palmer. "Now, it’s time for the attorney general to listen, to charge everyone responsible for Bree’s murder and to get overdue justice."

She added, "Everyone raising their voices for justice are what keeps this family going each day."

"Bree should be with us. The world was a better place with her," Palmer said.

Brett Hankinson, Jonathan Mattingly, and Myles Cosgrove entered Taylor's residence on a "no-knock" warrant in a drug investigation. The person they were looking for did not live at Taylor's house and had just been arrested shortly before.

Those officers involved in the death of Taylor, a 26-year-old Black emergency medical technician, have not been criminally charged.

WNBA players are wearing Taylor's name on their uniforms as they begin their season. According to a press release from the WNBA, the uniforms will also honor "Sandra Bland, Breonna Taylor, Vanessa Guillen and many more who have been the forgotten victims of police brutality and racial violence."

And NBA players have also been using their platform to speak out, including Jaylen Brown, Tobias Harris, LeBron James, and Harrison Barnes.

Harris used his media availability this week to call on the Kentucky attorney general to arrest the cops involved in Taylor's death.

James has also frequently spoken out about Taylor's death, tweeting last week, "So so so so SORRY Breonna! #JusticeforBreonnaTaylor."