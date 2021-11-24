Bre Tiesi Celebrates Official Split from Johnny Manziel with All-Girls 'Divorce Party'

Bre Tiesi is officially a single woman.

The model, 30, took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that her divorce from former NFL star Johnny Manziel was finalized.

"I do, I did, I'm officially done," Tiesi captioned a collection of photos, adding that there's no bad blood between her and her former flame. "Thanks to all my girls for the craziest divorce party. No shade to J, wish you nothing but the best, love ya."

Tiesi and her friends celebrated the momentous occasion in Miami, complete with a red broken heart-shaped cake that read "I do, I did, I'm officially done" on one side and "divorced at last" on the other. Additionally, the divorce-themed cake featured a Barbie doll with a mini bottle of alcohol lying next to it.

The model also sported a strappy black one-piece swimsuit with the word "single" across the back, while her girl group donned similar suits in white with the word "drunk."

Manziel and Tiesi separated in March 2019 after Tiesi accused the football star, 28, of cheating on her just one year after the couple had exchanged vows in a private ceremony in a California courthouse.

A source told PEOPLE at the time, "One minute they were together, the next minute they were going to split up. Then they were going to reconcile. It went back and forth for days. They really hit a rough patch."