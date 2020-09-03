Brazil's Women's National Soccer Team Scores Equal Pay: 'No More Gender Difference'

The female athletes will receive the same daily rates and prize money as their male counterparts

Brazil's Women's National Soccer Team made history this week as they were officially granted the same pay as their male counterparts.

The exciting announcement was made Wednesday during a press conference held by Rogério Caboclo, president of the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF).

Caboclo explained that the pay equity would grant every Brazilian national team player — male or female — with the same daily rates and prize money.

The president also disclosed that the policy had been in place months earlier during the first call of the Brazilian Women's Team while they competed in the International Tournament of France.

"Since March of this year, CBF has made an equal value in terms of prizes and daily rates between men's and women's football," Caboclo said during the press conference. "That is, the players earn the same thing as the players during the calls."

"What they receive by daily call, women also receive. What they will gain by conquering or by staging the Olympics next year will be the same as the men will have," he added. "What men will receive at the next World Cup will be proportionally equal to what is proposed by FIFA."

"There is no more gender difference, as the CBF is treating men and women equally," Caboclo concluded.

Along with the pay equity announcement, Caboclo also revealed on Wednesday that he would be hiring two women's football coordinators, Duda Luizelli and Aline Pellegrino.

According to the CBF, this isn't the first time that the organization has attempted to make strides for women.

During the FIFA Women's World Cup 2019 in France, the CBF gave the women "an unprecedented award on account of the campaign in the competition."

That same year, the women's team was knocked out in the Sweet 16 round, CNN reported. After the defeat, the team's forward, Marta Vieira da Silva, spoke out and called for more attention to the women's game, according to Forbes.

"This is what I ask of all Brazilian girls: The future of women's football is depending on you to survive," she said, the outlet reported. "It's wanting it more. It's taking care of yourself more. It's training more. It's being ready to play 90 minutes and able to play 30 minutes more."

"There's not going to be a Formiga [player Miraildes Maciel Mota] forever, there's not going to be a Marta forever, there's not going to be a Cristiane [Rozeira de Souza Silva]," she continued. "Think about what I'm saying. Cry at the beginning so you can smile at the end."

As Brazil officially celebrates the pay equity achievement, the U.S. Women's National Team continues to fight for the same goal.

The team initially filed a lawsuit in March 2019 under the Equal Pay Act and Title VII of the Civil Rights Act, asking to be awarded over $66 million in damages, PEOPLE previously reported. However, by May, a judge dismissed the lawsuit, with Judge R. Gary Klausner explaining that the team didn't prove discrimination under the Equal Pay Act, according to CNN.

Following the dismissal, soccer stars Megan Rapinoe and Alex Morgan spoke out on Good Morning America and vowed to appeal the court decision.

"This decision was out of left field for us," said Morgan, 30. "We will definitely be appealing and moving forward. If anyone knows anything about the heart of this team, we are fighters and we will continue to fight together for this. This is definitely a hurdle in the road, but it’s nothing that’s going to stop or deter us from what we have always been true to, and that’s true equality in the sport."