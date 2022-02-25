Marlon Santos, David Neres and a handful of other players and their families begged for assistance while huddled together in a hotel room in a video posted to Santos' Instagram

Brazilian Soccer Players Trapped in Ukraine Plead for Help from amid Russian Invasion

Brazilian soccer players who play for Ukrainian clubs are asking their government for help amid the Russian military attack.

A number of players have issued pleas for assistance on social media, as they and their families – including some children – are currently trapped in the war-torn country with no way out.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a caption posted alongside a video of the group huddled together in a hotel room, Shakhtar Donetsk defender Marlon Santos said that the level of desperation is high and that they are living in chaos, adding that they have support from their club, and are waiting on support from their country.

The same video was also posted by Santos' teammate David Neres in an effort to spread the word in hopes that the video would reach their home country.

Brazil's embassy in Kyiv said in a statement that it would remain open to protect the roughly 500 Brazilians living in Ukraine.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free weekly newsletter to get the biggest news of the week delivered to your inbox every Friday.

In the early hours of Thursday morning local time, Vladimir Putin announced a "special military operation" in the Donbas area of Ukraine, a separatist region in the country which he said this week should be independent — a move rejected by the U.S. and Ukraine.

President Joe Biden issued a statement shortly after, saying in part, "President Putin has chosen a premeditated war that will bring a catastrophic loss of life and human suffering."

RELATED VIDEO: 'Dangerous Moment' for World Order, President Biden Says U.S. Will Oppose Putin's 'Sinister Vision'

"Russia alone is responsible for the death and destruction this attack will bring, and the United States and its Allies and partners will respond in a united and decisive way," he continued. "The world will hold Russia accountable."

The death toll has continued to rise over the course of the day after Russia's invasion, as Ukraine's president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said early Friday local time that 137 people had been killed and 316 were wounded, according to reports.