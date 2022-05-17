The MLB team says they lost power during their stay at the historically haunted Pfister Hotel in downtown Milwaukee

Braves Players Grapple with Power Outage at Milwaukee Hotel Many Have Long Claimed Is Haunted

The haunting of .... the Atlanta Braves.

The Braves, who currently hold a 16-20 record, traveled to Milwaukee this week to take on the 23-13 Brewers, but the Wisconsin team's record isn't the only thing they'll have to be wary of during their visit.

Although downtown Milwaukee's Pfister Hotel is a staple among MLB teams while they're in town to play the Brewers, a handful of the league's stars have claimed to experience bizarre happenings while staying at the hotel over the years. And the Braves were not immune to some ... inconveniences.

The Associated Press reported that the hotel experienced an extended power outage while the team was staying there.

Team manager Brian Snitker told reporters that the Braves had issues with running water and light switches at the Pfister. "I went into the bathroom and turned the light on, and it didn't happen," Snitker said.

He continued, "By mid-morning, I was thinking if I don't hurry up and get in the shower, all the hot water's going to be gone, and it was. I took a cold shower. But I had water. In other parts of the place, the water went out when the power did."

Low supplies of hot water might not the scariest thing, but the lack of warm water did keep a few Braves players from showering on Monday, according to Bleacher Report.

According to USA Today, MLB stars have been complaining about their unusual experiences at the Pfister since 2001, when then-Dodgers star Adrian Beltre said he heard inexplicable knocking at his room door.

In 2008, Carlos Gomez told reporters "Everything's scary," about the hotel, the outlet reported. "Everything in the hotel — the paintings and pictures, it's a lot of old, crazy stuff. No good, man. No good," Gomez said.

In a 2009 video from Associated Press, former MLB player Mike Cameron said of the hotel, "When somebody tells me that the wake up in the middle of the night just out of the blue and they feel like somebody's in the room and the door is wide open ... that's enough to start changing, making some different plans."

A room at the legendary haunted hotel — which Condé Nast Traveler named a top midwest hotel in 2020 — will run you about $210 according to the Pfister Hotel website.

According to the hotel's website, the Pfister was originally opened in 1893 and cost $1 million to build at the time — including groundbreaking and lavish features. It was renovated in 1962 and is a member of Historic Hotels Worldwide.