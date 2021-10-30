Atlanta Braves Honor Hank Aaron and His Family with Emotional Tribute Ceremony During World Series

Hank Aaron Jr. who is accompanied by siblings, Gaile, Dorinda and Lary Aaron, throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game Three of the World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The late Hank Aaron and his loved ones received a special tribute from the Atlanta Braves on Friday.

The Aaron family was honored with a special ceremony prior to Game 3 of the World Series at Truist Park more than nine months after the legendary baseball player died in January at age 86.

The celebration on Friday began with a video tribute for Aaron, who is considered by many as one of the greatest baseball players in history.

The Braves then introduced Aaron's widow Billye Aaron, who appeared emotional as she received a rousing round of applause from the crowd while the theme from Disney's 1994 film Angels in the Outfield played in the background.

Also, the ceremonial first pitch was thrown out by Aaron's son Hank Aaron Jr., who was joined by his sisters Gaile and Dorinda and Aaron's grandson, Raynal Aaron.

Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker ran onto the field to hug the family before the pitch was thrown.

After the game, Braves manager Brian Snitker told reporters that he "got to hug Billye and tell her how much I missed Hank," according to USA Today.

On Thursday, Snitker, 66, told reporters that Aaron had a significant impact on both him and Baker, 72, ESPN reported.

Hank Aaron Jr. throws out the ceremonial first pitch prior to Game 3 of the 2021 World Series between the Houston Astros and the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on Friday, October 29, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Credit: Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty

"I would assume he helped mold both of us, Dusty as a young player and me as a young manager/coach," said Snitker. "He was very instrumental, I know, in both our careers because I know both of us just loved the man to death for what he did for us."

That same day, Baker told reporters that "Hank's footprints are all over" the Astros-Braves World Series matchup.

"I think about him all the time, especially in a series like this," the Astros manager said. "I feel his presence, especially him and my dad."

Braves' first baseman Freddie Freeman, who got to catch the special ceremonial first pitch, spoke about the impact Aaron had on even the youngest of MLB players prior to Game 3.

"That man loved every single one of us," Freeman said, according to USA Today. "Whoever came in contact with him, he made you feel love. I wish he was here to be able to watch this. I got chills right now thinking about it."