Super Bowl Champ Brandon Browner Charged with Attempting to Murder Ex While Her Kids Were Home

Brandon Browner, a former NFL cornerback with two Super Bowl titles, was charged with attempted murder of his former girlfriend on Sunday.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said in a press release that Browner, 33, is accused of breaking into an ex-girlfriend’s apartment in La Verne, California, where he allegedly chased her, dragged her and smothered her in a carpet while her two children were present.

He was also said to have stolen the victim’s Rolex watch (worth approximately $20,000, according to La Verne police) before fleeing the scene, but he was arrested hours later.

The NFL star has been charged with attempted murder, first-degree residential robbery, first-degree burglary, person present and false imprisonment. He also faces two misdemeanor counts of cruelty to a child, authorities said.

Browner made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, but his arraignment was continued to July 30, according to the district attorney’s pffice. His bail was set at $10 million.

If convicted of the charges, the athlete faces a possible maximum life sentence in prison.

La Verne police said in a press release that officers arrested Browner after responding to a call about a man breaking into a residence through a locked window.

Police said Browner was previously arrested for domestic violence, and the victim had a restraining order against him.

Browner won Super Bowl championships with the Seattle Seahawks (2013) and New England Patriots (2014) during his NFL career. He last played in the league in 2016 as a member of the Seattle Seahawks, according to the NFL.