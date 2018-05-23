Soccer Star Brandi Chastain Responds to Her 'Odd' Hall of Fame Plaque: I Look Like Mickey Rooney!

At least Brandi Chastain has a sense of humor about it.

The two-time World Cup soccer champion was inducted into the Bay Area Sports Hall of Fame on Monday, and the bronze plaque they presented to her looked a little um … different to what Chastain, 49, usually looks like.

“It’s not the most flattering,” Chastain said. “But it’s nice.”

However, Twitter didn’t let the artist off the hook so easily, comparing the plaque’s image to that of Gary Busey, Mickey Rooney, Babe Ruth, Nathan Lane, a “stoned” Jimmy Carter and New England Patriot’s coach Bill Belichick.

Daniel Zuchnik/WireImage

The portrait is reminiscent of the much-mocked bronze bust of soccer star Christiano Ronaldo that was unveiled at an airport in Portugal in 2017, as well as the upstate New York statue of Lucille Ball that was dubbed “Scary Lucy.”

Chastain opened up about the plaque on Jimmy Kimmel Live! Tuesday evening, and proved she’s a good sport about the head-scratching tribute.

“Something struck me as odd,” Chastain told Kimmel with a smile, who got her first look at the plaque at Monday’s event, while standing in front of an audience.

“I didn’t want to make a scene,” she added.

But there’s certainly no hard feelings from the soccer champ, who notes that since the plaque was revealed “it’s been a great day of laughter.”

She even weighs in on the person she thinks the plaque resembles most: actor Mickey Rooney. And that’s not necessarily a terrible thing.

“He’s very talented, as I’m sure you know, and he had a very long career. So we have a couple things in common, I guess,” she said.

Meanwhile, Twitter was pretty thrilled to poke fun at the the initial plaque:

Brandi Chastain’s plaque looks like someone tried to imagine Babe Ruth doing the @chrissyteigen face. pic.twitter.com/KujRc44KQH — 10¢B (@TenCentBeers) May 22, 2018

I don't know about Brandi Chastain, but they nailed Mickey Rooney. pic.twitter.com/wfSb7irMbx — Jason Davis, The ⚽📻 Maker (@davisjsn) May 22, 2018

Only logical explanation is that someone changed "Brandi Chastain" in the work order to "Busey, Gary." https://t.co/yJx3Hmfb5Q — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) May 22, 2018

“Who do you see in the Brandi Chastain plaque?” is wayyy more entertaining than Yanny/Laurel — Dan Wolken (@DanWolken) May 22, 2018

If you've ever wondered what Bill Belichick smiling up from a sewer grate would look like, look no further than the Hall of Fame plaque of Brandi Chastain: https://t.co/qowKsEoHEq pic.twitter.com/ofUXNvDo5a — Jay Busbee (@jaybusbee) May 22, 2018

Both Ronaldo and Ball’s bronze statues have since been replaced with much closer likenesses — and looks like Chastain will get her shot at redemption soon, too.

“I’ve been in discussions with them, and they’re gracious. They obviously didn’t want this to happen,” she told Kimmel. “They did say they would like to give it another chance — and I’m sure it will be great.”