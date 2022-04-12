College Football Star Braden Galloway Engaged to Mackenzie Grimsley! See His Romantic Proposal
Following a season-ending injury in Nov. 2021, former Clemson Tigers tight end Braden Galloway is focused on exciting new things in 2022.
The 22-year-old football player popped the question to girlfriend Mackenzie Grimsley in a romantic beach proposal, the couple confirmed Sunday.
Grimsley, 21, shared photos and video from their engagement on her multiple social media channels, including TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube.
"I'll love you forever @bradengalloway ❤️," she wrote alongside one photo, which showed off Galloway's impressive set-up, including the words "MARRY ME" spelled out in lights and a heart-shaped arrangement of rose petals in the sand.
In the video, Galloway had also arranged a dining table beneath a series of flower-covered arches and surrounded by candles. A chalkboard sign read, "I'll love you forever."
Galloway led a blindfolded Grimsley down to the beach before sliding the emerald-cut diamond onto her ring finger. The couple could then be seen posing for photos and popping some champagne to celebrate.
Galloway and Grimsley met at South Carolina's Clemson University and began dating in March 2020.
Grimsley's post comment section was flooded with friends and family congratulating the lovebirds on their exciting news. Olympic gold medalist Sunisa Lee and Dance Moms star Kalani Hilliker both celebrated the couple on social media.
The former Tiger shared the news on his Instagram as well. Galloway wrote, "Nobody else i'd rather spend forever with 💍" alongside a joyful photo of the couple smiling ear-to-ear.
Later, Grimsley shared more images of the moment Galloway got down on one knee.
"Woke up feeling like the future Mrs. Galloway 💍," she wrote. "thank you guys for all the love & support we are blown away and love you all 🤍."