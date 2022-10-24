As the Formula 1 United States Grand Prix hit Circuit of the Americas in Austin, Texas, this weekend, so did the stars.

The major racing event saw trackside appearances from Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Shaquille O'Neal, Pharrell Williams, Apple CEO Tim Cook and others as 440,000 fans watched on to see F1 world champion Max Verstappen once again come out victorious.

Verstappen, 25, celebrated his 13th win of the 2022 season on Sunday, after Red Bull Racing owner Dietrich Mateschitz died the previous day.

"I had to give it everything and I pushed to the limit to come back. This win is definitely dedicated to Dietrich and what he has done for everyone," Verstappen said post-race, per The Guardian.

He added, "It definitely means a lot to me and the team. [Dietrich] was so important for the whole team and so instrumental."

Brad Pitt , Tim Cook and Lewis Hamilton. Best Image / BACKGRID

While Mercedes' Lewis Hamilton fell short and finished in second place, he still had a few fans waiting to meet him, including Cook, 61, and Pitt, 58.

Cook had the distinction Sunday of waving the checkered flag to mark the race's final lap, after he toured the Apple chip labs in Austin.

As for Pitt, the Oscar winner is set to star in a Formula 1-focused movie, directed by Joseph Kosinski, who just helmed Top Gun: Maverick, Variety reported in June.

The project will reportedly be produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, Pitt's Plan B Entertainment and Hamilton, 37. Pitt will play a driver who comes out of retirement to return to the sport.

While the film has yet to be titled, it was recently acquired by Apple Original Films after a bidding war and will be written by Ehren Kruger, who co-wrote Maverick, per Variety.

Christian Horner, Sergio Pérez and Ed Sheeran. Mark Thompson/Getty Images

Sheeran, 31, could be seen at the event being friendly with F1 folks too, specifically Red Bull driver Sergio Pérez and Team Principal Christian Horner, who held each other's shoulders and struck a pose.

On Saturday, Sheeran performed what he called his first show in the U.S. in four years at the Texas F1 event. During the set, he took on 15 songs, including "Bad Habits," "Shape of You," "Photograph" and several other staples, per the Austin American-Statesman.

Other performances from the weekend came from Interpol, Green Day and O'Neal, 50, who took on a DJ set under his moniker DIESEL.

Shaquille O'Neal. Chris duMond/Shutterstock

O'Neal, who played a few festivals throughout 2022 such as Lost Lands and Governors Ball, rubbed shoulders with a few familiar faces at the F1 event this weekend.

Serena Williams came out to support her fellow athletes, too, sharing a couple of Instagram Story posts on Sunday of her riding around on a golf cart and standing behind a DJ setup.

Additional attendees at the Sunday race itself included Scott Eastwood, Wyclef Jean, DJ Cassidy and Chloë Grace Moretz.

Scott Eastwood, Alexander Albon, Chloë Grace Moretz, Wyclef Jean and DJ Cassidy. Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images for Williams Racing

After the race Sunday, all eyes were on Verstappen, who got a fair share of celebrity attention, snapping a photo with Sheeran during the festivities.

"This one is for Dietrich 🙏," he wrote on Instagram after the win. "So happy we could wrap up the win and the constructors' championship, after such an emotional weekend for everyone @redbull."

"The only thing we could do today was win," Verstappen continued. "It has been an amazing season @redbullracing and @hondaracingglobal congrats to everybody in the team, you really deserve it 🙌 We are the best in the world!"