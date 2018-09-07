For a moment during Thursday night’s NFL opener, people stopped fighting over whether NFL players should stand for the national anthem and focused instead on Boyz II Men.

The R&B trio stole the show when they took the field in Philadelphia sending fans into a frenzy.

Staying true to their roots, Boyz II Men — who are all Philadelphia natives — performed a harmonious rendition of the national anthem before kickoff.

As they sang side-by-side in their Eagles jerseys, the internet went crazy for their impressive soulful harmonizing.

Twitter exploded with some fans claiming it was the best rendition of all-time, while others questioned exactly how the group was able to make the song sound “sexy.”

One Twitter user wrote: “Boyz II Men is the ONLY group of singers I know that turned the national anthem into a slow jam.”

One user even congratulated the group for having “an entire nation applauding you right now.”

Boyz II Men > everybody else who has ever sang the National Anthem. 🔥 — Kayce Smith (@KayceSmith) September 7, 2018

how did Boyz II Men make the national anthem sound sexy? — Mike Stephens (@mikeystephens81) September 7, 2018

Boyz II Men is the ONLY group of singers I know that turned the national anthem into a slow jam — Elijah (@elijahbihh) September 7, 2018

Hey @BoyzIIMen, an entire nation is applauding you right now. Beautiful rendition of the anthem of our nation. One of the most glorious presentations of it I've ever heard, gentlemen. — Michael Berry (@MichaelBerrySho) September 7, 2018

Other Twitter users waited until the midway through the game to confirm that the performance was, indeed, the “best thing about this game tonight.”

There was expected to be widespread protests amongst the player but no one was seen kneeling.

Philadelphia Eagles defensive end Michael Bennett did, however, opt to sit before the end of the national anthem.

Hella flags

Catches ruled as drops

Interceptions

Trick plays

Missed extra points

Underthrown passes Best thing about this game tonight has been Boyz II Men's National Anthem — Houston Astros 87-53 🇧🇧 (@chrissoilltho) September 7, 2018

As noted by Yahoo! Sports, Bennett was spotted lingering around his team’s bench before sitting down. Although the performance was broadcasted on national television, Bennett sitting down in protest was not.

During the Eagles’ preseason, Bennett was known to remain in the locker room during the anthem, while fellow teammate Malcolm Jenkins protested in his own way by raising a fist.

Michael Bennett Nick Cammett/Diamond Images/Getty Images

However, on Thursday night, Jenkins — along with the rest of the Philadelphia Eagles — did not show any signs of protest and were seen standing for the anthem, the site reports.

Last season, many players chose to kneel during the national anthem in protest of police brutality and the treatment of African American people in this country particularly by the police force and the government.

RELATED VIDEO: #NikeBoycott Trends on Twitter As Colin Kaepernick Named Face of Nike ‘Just Do It’ Campaign

President Trump weighed in on the protests in September 2017 with a series of tweets and stated that NFL owners should fire players who do not stand for the anthem.

During a rally speech in Alabama, Trump stated, “Wouldn’t you love to see one of these NFL owners, when somebody disrespects our flag, say, ‘Get that son of a bitch off the field right now. Out, you’re fired.’ ”

In May, NFL owners approved rules that force players to stand on the sideline or remain in the locker room during the anthem. If players do not comply with the new policy, they would be subject to league fines and/or individual punishment by their team.