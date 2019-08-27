Boy Meets Orioles Player After Sending Him Supportive Letter: 'Everyone Goes Through a Slump'

Image zoom Henry Frasca and Chris Davis MASN Orioles/Twitter

Baltimore Orioles player Chris Davis is thanking 9-year-old Henry Frasca for an encouraging note the baseball lover sent him earlier this year.

Frasca, a Boston Red Sox fan from Massachusetts, wrote the supportive letter to Davis while the player was in a hitting slump. According to USA Today, the slump was the longest hitting slump in Major League Baseball history. Davis, 33, ended the 0-for-54 slump in April — the same day Frasca said he sent his letter.

“When someone’s hurting, I didn’t like it, so I decided to try to help him out,” Frasca explained of why he wrote the letter in a video posted to the Orioles’ Twitter page.

“I love baseball,” Frasca added. “It’s my life.”

The letter read, in part: “There are two things I want you to know. First, the way you play baseball has nothing to do with how good a person you are. Also, you are incredible. You play in the MLB. You’ve done it for a long time and everyone goes through a slump. Don’t give up. We’re rooting for you. Sincerely, Henry Frasca.”

Frasca wasn’t sure if Davis had even received the note — until he was able to meet the player in person and learned that the athlete had carried the letter in his Bible for the entire season.

“It definitely caught me off guard,” Davis said of receiving the letter. “But, it meant enough to me for me to carry it around the rest of the day. It was pretty cool. I’d be lying if I said I didn’t get a little choked up.”

During his recent meet-up with Davis, Frasca was able to play ball with the first baseman and later thanked him for the “best day of my life.”

“People don’t really realize how they impact us,” Davis said. “At that moment in time, going through what I was going through, to get a letter that was that encouraging — and from a 9-year-old — it was pretty special.”