'Kind, Charismatic' Boxer Travell 'Black Magic' Mazion, 24, Killed in Texas Car Crash

"Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into," the athlete's promoter wrote in a statement

Up-and-coming boxer Travell Mazion died in a car accident. He was 24.

According to TMZ Sports, the young athlete — known in the sports world as "Black Magic" — was killed in a traffic accident in Austin, Texas, on Wednesday. Further details have not been released.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In a statement shared on Twitter, Golden Boy Boxing, Mazion's promoter, confirmed the news, writing that the team is "deeply saddened by the tragic passing."

"Mazion was a kind, charismatic young man who lit up every room he walked into and brought excitement to fans inside the ring," read the statement. "We send our heartfelt prayers and thoughts to his family. May he R.I.P."

Spokespersons for the Travis County Sheriff's Office and the Texas State Troopers did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's requests for comment.

Pro boxer Vergil Ortiz Jr. mourned Mazion on Twitter, writing that he "can't believe" the tragedy. "For those who don’t know him or never met him, he was a very talented boxer and one of the coolest people I knew," he wrote. "Always enjoyed watching him fight. Love you bro, watch over us."

Image zoom Travell Mazion misses a punch to Daquan Pauldo during the Golden Boy on ESPN fight night on June 8, 2018, in Verona, New York. Alex Menendez/Getty

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories

On June 9, Mazion posted a selfie on Instagram, shared that he was "going thru a lot" at the time. "Can’t Lie," he captioned the photo, "I’ve definitely been going thru a lot! But with God On My Side it’s nothing but Smiles 😁😁😁😁😁😁"

Mazion — who would have turned 25 years old next Friday — marked his 24th birthday last July 24, thanking God for "Letting Me See 24."