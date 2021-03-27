Retired Boxer Oscar De La Hoya Announces He's Making a Comeback 13 Years Since His Last Fight

Oscar De La Hoya is back!

The retired boxer, 48, announced that he will be making a comeback to the sport later this year.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"July 3, I'm making my comeback," he said during a press conference Friday, CBS reported. After the announcement, the athlete dramatically dropped his microphone and walked off stage.

The Olympic gold medalist last fought in December 2008, when he lost to Manny Pacquiao.

De La Hoya has been teasing his return for some time now.

He told ESPN last August that the "rumors" of his return to boxing were true, and that he would be starting to train again.

"The rumors are true, and I'm going to start sparring in the next few weeks," he said at the time, adding that he would be competing in a "real fight."

"I miss being in the ring, I love boxing," he said. "Boxing is what gave me everything I have today, and I just miss it."

Since his retirement more than a decade ago, De La Hoya has been focusing on his Golden Boy Promotions, which he founded in 2002.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Oscar de la Hoya Image zoom Oscar De La Hoya | Credit: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When he announced his retirement, De La Hoya had won world championships in six different weight classes, concluding his career with a record of 39-6.

"Look, it's been a long time, yes," he told ESPN last year of his upcoming return. "But actually my jab feels faster than ever. I have to make sure that my conditioning is perfect, my health is good. And that's going to take place in the next few weeks. So we'll see."