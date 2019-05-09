The Boston Red 'Socks'? Typo on White House Website Misspells Sox Ahead of Visit

Image zoom Robert Alexander/Getty

The Boston Red “Socks” are headed to the White House.

Ahead of the MLB team’s visit to 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue to meet with President Trump on Thursday, the White House’s official website apparently misspelled Sox as “Socks,” according to the Boston Herald and the Washington Post.

The outlet reported that the schedule of White House events for the day initially read, “President Trump welcomes the 2018 World Series Champions The Boston Red Socks to the White House.”

It has since been corrected.

RELATED: The Mueller Report Was Finally Released: What It Says About Donald Trump and Russia

The Trump administration often falls victim to typos, typically at the hands of the president himself. In fact, even on an official poster released to mark Trump’s inauguration, the message read: “No dream is too big, no challenge is to great,” missing the extra “o” in the second “too.” The poster was later removed from the Library of Congress website.

The Red Sox are invited to meet the president after winning the 2018 World Series. The championship team will still meet with the president in the White House Rose Garden.

RELATED: Cher Claps Back at Donald Trump as a ‘Thug’ and a ‘Lizard Brain’ After He Said They Agreed on Something

Several team members are sitting out the festivities, though.

According to Jon Heyman of the MLB Network, among those team members who will not meet with Trump to celebrate their World Series win is David Price — who was the franchise’s star pitcher during their championship run over the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2018, World Series American League MVP Mookie Betts, Rafael Devers and Jackie Bradley Jr.

Pitcher Hector Velazquez, 30, cited the tension between the president and Mexico, largely spurred on by Trump’s handling of undocumented immigrants, for his decision to decline the White House invitation.

“I made the choice not to go because, as we know, the president has said a lot of stuff about Mexico,” Velazquez told MassLive.com via a translator. “And I have a lot of people in Mexico that are fans of me, that follow me. And I’m from there. So I would rather not offend anyone over there.”

Red Sox president Sam Kennedy previously said players are free to skip the ceremony at their own discretion, according to the Washington Post.