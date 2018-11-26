Boston Red Sox Players Each Receive $416,000 Bonus for 2018 World Series Win: Report

The Red Sox have another major reason to celebrate.

Each player on the Boston-based team, which won the 2018 World Series, will receive a $416,000 bonus payday for their victory, according to TMZ. Traditionally, the postseason bonus pool, which usually comes from playoff stadium ticket sales, is paid out to all 10 teams that made the playoffs. The winners get the largest percentage and the amount incrementally decreases all the way to the 10th-ranked team.

Even though this year was the biggest pot ever — $88 million, according to TMZ — the Sox’s sum was still less than what last year’s champions, the Houston Astros, took home: $438,000.

Reps for the Boston Red Sox did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

The runners-up in the series, the Los Angeles Dodgers, will each get $267,027 followed by the Houston Astros, who earned $154,656.

The Milwaukee Brewers will receive $122,957; the Atlanta Braves will get $40,375; next the Cleveland Indians will receive $37,040; then the Colorado Rockies with $40,335; the New York Yankees will get $43,081; followed by the Chicago Cubs’ $16,155; and last, the Oakland Athletics with $19,760.

The Sox first celebrated their fourth World Series win in 15 years with a big bash thrown by Made Nightlife at Nightingale Plaza in Los Angeles after Game 5 on Oct. 28. The players in attendance — including Mookie Betts, Steve Pearce and J.D. Martinez — reportedly spent approximately $300,000 on libations.

The rundown of the receipt, obtained by TMZ at the time, reportedly shows 60 bottles of Moët & Chandon; 48 bottles of Dom Pérignon; 43 bottles of Ace of Spades; 12 bottles of Perrier-Jouët; 11 bottles of Jameson; five bottles of Veuve Clicquot; and one bottle each of Cristal, Don Julio and Belvedere vodka. The total, including the $195,000 tip they left, reportedly came out to about half a million dollars.

So who exactly paid for all of that? The outlet reported someone associated with the team footed the bill, but a source told PEOPLE that Martinez picked up some of the tab for his teammates and a generous benefactor may have also contributed. However, the source disputed the bill total, saying it was nowhere near that figure.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, a spokeswoman for the Red Sox said, “The team put together a gathering at the hotel for some of the players and their families after the World Series win but did not arrange any outing in the city.”

The Sox beat the Dodgers after five games at the end of last month. The highly anticipated series, which pitted two of the most popular franchises in all of sports against each other, finished with the Sox winning four games and the Dodgers with only one.