Jennifer Lopez's ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez famously played for the New York Yankees, the storied rival of the Boston Red Sox

Boston Red Sox Say 'Miss You' to Jennifer Lopez in Message After A-Rod Split, Ben Affleck Reunion

The Boston Red Sox want Jennifer Lopez back.

The Massachusetts baseball team sent a TikTok video message to the singer, 51, set to an instrumental version of Zara Larsson's "Never Forget You."

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Captioned "Miss you, J-Lo," the video included footage of Lopez at a Red Sox game in July 2019 with then-fiancé Alex Rodriguez while he broadcasted for Sunday Night Baseball.

In the video, the MLB team added text that read, "To the girl on the Monster for Sunday Night Baseball in 2019. Come back soon. We miss you."

The Red Sox are not only the storied rivals of Rodriguez's former team the New York Yankees but also the favorite franchise of Lopez's ex Ben Affleck, who she's been spending time with again recently. Lopez, of course, grew up in the Bronx, where Yankee Stadium is located.

In April, Lopez and Rodriguez — who got engaged in March 2019 after two years of dating — confirmed their breakup with a joint statement. Then, this month, Lopez and Affleck — who broke off their own engagement in 2004 — were seen at Lopez's home in Los Angeles and went away together for a days-long trip to Montana.

A source previously told PEOPLE that Rodriguez, 45, "was pretty surprised" when he heard about Affleck, 48, and the singer reconnecting.

alex rodriguez, jennifer lopez, ben affleck Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck | Credit: getty (3)

"Alex is not thrilled," the source said of how things have recently unfolded after his split from Lopez, noting that former athlete had hoped things between the pair would remain amicable.

When asked about Lopez and Affleck, Rodriguez recently told photographers "Go Yankees."