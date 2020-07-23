Boston Red Sox Erect 250-Foot 'Black Lives Matter' Billboard Near Fenway Park

The Boston Red Sox have made a large statement (literally) in support of the Black Lives Matter movement

The Boston Red Sox are making a statement about their support for the Black Lives Matter movement.

The storied MLB franchise placed a large billboard along the Massachusetts Turnpike this week with the "Black Lives Matter" phrase next to their iconic "hanging socks" symbol. The message uses the same font the team uses for its logo.

In a statement to the Boston Globe, the team said billboard reflected the work they have "to do ourselves."

"We wanted to show that we stand with those who are working to achieve racial equity," Red Sox spokesperson Zineb Curran told the newspaper.

"[The billboard] is operated by the Red Sox Foundation and one of the ways we plan to amplify the Black Lives Matter movement throughout the baseball season as a way to amplify the voices of those who share our values, but may not share our platform," the spokesperson said.

The team did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Earlier this week, Red Sox manager Ron Roenicke said he supports players this season who want to take a knee during the national anthem — an act started by former NFL star Colin Kaepernick to protest system racism and police brutality.

"Obviously a very important topic and as far as I know we don’t have guys that are going to take a knee, but certainly we will join in with the other concerns," Roenicke said, according to the team's website.

“It’s a very strong statement we have for this organization and how we feel about the fight on equality and so we’ll see,” he continued. “We haven’t told players you have to do anything. We’ve given them the rights, which is what this country is all about and the freedom to do what they feel strongly about. So we have said what we think and what we’d like them to do, but we also want to give them the opportunity to express themselves.”

“We’re all supportive of what the fight is about and so I think that by making sure that they know how we feel and whether it’s [owner] John [Henry] and [chairman] Tom [Werner] or [president/CEO] Sam [Kennedy] or [chief baseball officer] Chaim [Bloom], they’ve all said the same thing, that we’re supporting the BLM,” Roenicke added. “And we’re going to do what we need to do here to make sure the players know that we support whatever they do.”

In June, former MLB player Torii Hunter told ESPN he did everything he could to keep from being traded to Boston during his career.

“I’ve been called the n-word in Boston 100 times, and I’ve said something about it,” Hunter recalled to the outlet. “It happened all the time, from little kids, and grown-ups right next to them didn’t say anything.”

The Red Sox addressed Hunter's comments and admitted racism was a problem at Fenway. There were seven reported incidents of visitors using racial slurs at games in 2019.

“If you doubt him because you’ve never heard it yourself," the team said in a statement, "take it from us, it happens."

