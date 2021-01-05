Boston Red Sox Hire Bianca Smith as First Black Female Coach in Professional Baseball

The team announced on Monday that Bianca Smith has been hired as a minor league coach

The Boston Red Sox have made history by hiring the first black woman to coach a team affiliated with Major League Baseball.

Bianca Smith has been hired as a coach for the Red Sox minor league team, it was announced on Monday.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"She was a great candidate coming in," Red Sox vice president of player development Ben Crockett told the Boston Globe. "She's had some really interesting experiences and has been passionate about growing her skillset and development herself."

Smith — who played softball for Dartmouth College for two years starting in 2010 — previously served as a graduate assistant and director of baseball operations at Case Western Reserve University. After five years with Case Western Reserve, Smith became an assistant coach at the University of Dallas.

[primary_media_image primary_image="12479926" orientation="default" /]

Smith has been the assistant coach and hitting coordinator at Carroll University since taking the job in 2019. According to USA Today, Smith also interned with the Texas Rangers and the Cincinnati Reds.

Image zoom Boston's Fenway Park

In 2020, a number of women reached milestones in male-dominated sports leagues. The San Francisco Giants hired former Sacramento State softball player Alyssa Nakken as major league baseball's first-ever, full-time female coach.

Then in November, the Miami Marlins announced they were hiring seasoned MLB professional Kim Ng as their general manager. Ng is believed to be "the first woman hired to the general manager position by any of the professional men's sports teams in the North American Major Leagues," the MLB said.

"This challenge is one I don't take lightly," Ng said in a statement at the time. "When I got into this business, it seemed unlikely a woman would lead a major league team, but I am dogged in the pursuit of my goals."

And last week, former WNBA player Becky Hammon became the first woman to coach an NBA team during the regular season after San Antonio Spurs head coach Gregg Popovich was ejected for yelling at an official and going onto the court to protest a non-call.

RELATED VIDEO: Tim Tebow Says He Still Loves 'Competing,' Excited for Return to Baseball: 'I Like Going After It'