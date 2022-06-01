Boston Celtics Star Jaylen Brown Becomes First NBA Player to Sign with Kanye West's Donda Sports

Boston Celtics star Jaylen Brown is the latest athlete to sign with Donda Sports, the organization founded by Kanye West.

The 25-year-old guard, who is preparing to play in the 2022 NBA Finals against the Golden State Warriors, becomes the first NBA player to join the rapper's agency.

Brown confirmed the news by sharing a post with the announcement on his Instagram Story Tuesday.

Earlier this week, Los Angeles Rams' defensive star Aaron Donald also announced that he signed with Donda Sports during an appearance on the I Am Athlete podcast. He explained that it "made sense" for him and his wife Erica Donald — whom the athlete said manages his marketing — to take the opportunity.

"[Hearing] the whole spectrum of everything that was going on, what they were going to be bringing, the family atmosphere that they got, for me, it was a no-brainer," Aaron explained to former NFL players Brandon Marshall and Chad Johnson. "I think it's a hell of an opportunity to open up a lot of different doors and a lot of different things outside of football that I wanna be involved in. To be a part of that, and be one of the first athletes to be a part of that, it's pretty dope."

"Donda Sports is something close to [West], obviously, with his mother and everything," he added. "So he definitely wants this to be something that's top tier and something he's serious about."

Following the podcast, Aaron shared an Instagram photo of himself, Erica and West, writing, "We locked in #thetakeover @dondasports 🕊."

"Welcome to the family 🕊," Donda Sports' official Instagram account commented under the post.

Prior to Aaron's joining, former NFL star Antonio Brown also partnered with the agency for a leadership role. At the time, Donda Sports released a statement sharing the brand's values and mission.