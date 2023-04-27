Beloved Boston Celtics Executive Heather Walker Dies of Rare Brain Cancer: 'So Loving and Caring'

The Boston Celtics are mourning the loss of a beloved member of their organization.

Heather Walker, the Celtics' vice president of public relations, died of a rare brain cancer on Wednesday, the NBA team confirmed. She was 52.

Since she was diagnosed with a rare form of brain cancer called glioblastoma in July 2021, Walker, along with her friends and family, worked tirelessly to raise awareness and funding to benefit survivors of the rare disease.

"These posts have never been easy, and this will be the hardest ever," Walker's family wrote on the Move4Heather fundraising page on Wednesday.

"Heather has let go and passed this morning at 5:43am," the post continued. "She isn't fighting anymore and can finally rest. She is with so many who have gone before her that I'm sure she was welcomed with open arms. There is so much to say, but I just can't right now. It hurts too much. I love you so much, Heather. The girls, too. Now it's your turn to rest and be at peace."

In a statement from the team, the Celtics remember Walker as "a soundlessly charismatic, giving, and selfless soul" and said her "energy, joy, and laughter" will be greatly missed.

"Displaying exceptional courage, she made a point of raising awareness for glioblastoma through the Move4Heather movement, wanting to use her situation to help the lives of others, which was entirely consistent with her character," the Celtics' statement continued.

"Through her illness, she was resolute and extraordinary in boosting the spirits of those around her, and raised hundreds of thousands of dollars and essential awareness in hopes of easing the suffering and saving the lives of others."

The Celtics organization has been fiercely dedicated to supporting Walker since her diagnosis.

During a game at TD Garden last season, Walker and her family took center court as she received a standing ovation from Boston fans.

According to Boston News 5, Walker participated in a clinical trial for a vaccine specifically designed to treat her rare form of cancer.

Celtics' guard Marcus Smart, who has been with the Boston NBA team since they drafted him in 2014, remembered Walker during the team's practice on Thursday.

"Heather was great," Smart, 29, said. "When I got here, she made my life very, very easy. She was just so loving and caring."

Smart continued, "It's definitely tough to have to go through. My heart goes out to her family."

The Boston Celtics will play Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks in Game 6 of their first-round series Thursday at 8:30 p.m. ET on TNT.