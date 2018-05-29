Former Professional Tennis Player Boris Becker Separates from Wife of 9 Years

Boris Becker and his wife Lilly Becker have separated.

A representative for the tennis ace confirmed Tuesday that the couple was ending their marriage after nine years together.

“The decision after a 13-year-long relationship and nine years of marriage wasn’t an easy one,” Becker’s lawyer, Christian-Oliver Moser, told German news agency DPA according to the Associated Press.

Moser said the two are focused on their son, Amadeus, 8, and that their separation was “amicable.”

The two married in June 2009 in Switzerland and that same month they announced they were expecting their first child together, according to Sky News.

He confirmed the baby news to the German newspaper Bild at the time. “Yes, we’re going to be parents,” he said. “We are really looking forward to our baby.”

When their son was born, the athlete told the newspaper, “With this baby, my wife, Sharlely, gave me the most wonderful gift. We are all overcome and rejoice in our life together with our son and a sibling for Noah, Elias and Anna.”

Becker was previously married to Barbara Feltus from 1993 to 2001. They share two children together: sons Noah, 24, and Elias, 18.

The former tennis player also has an 18-year-old daughter Anna Ermakova from a previous relationship with model Angela Ermakova.

Becker first won a tournament at Wimbledon when he was 17 in 1985. He won again in 1986 and 1989.

Last year, the tennis star declared bankruptcy but later insisted it was a “misunderstanding,” according to the Rome News-Tribune.