Tennis Champion Boris Becker Released from U.K. Prison, Flies to Germany to Avoid Deportation

Becker had been sentenced to two and a half years in prison after being found guilty of four Insolvency Act charges in April

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 15, 2022 04:50 PM
Boris Becker
Photo: MEGA/GC Images

Former tennis great Boris Becker was released after serving eight months in a U.K. prison.

In April, Judge Deborah Taylor sentenced Becker, 55, to serve two and a half years after being found guilty of four Insolvency Act charges: removal of property, concealing debt and two counts of failing to disclose estate, per ABC News.

However, he only ended up serving eight months and was released on Thursday, according to CNN.

Additionally, Becker's lawyer Christian-Oliver Moser told the media that the former athlete "has served his sentence" and returned to his home country of Germany, where he "is not subject to any penal restrictions." If he had not gone back to Germany, Becker would have been deported from the U.K.

Moser informed reporters that requests for interviews "will not be answered" and additional details of Becker's whereabouts in Germany have not been provided.

Boris Becker
TOLGA AKMEN/AFP via Getty

In April, the jury also determined that Becky was guilty of not properly reporting property in Germany and concealing close to $1 million in debt, plus 75,000 shares in the artificial intelligence company Breaking Data Corp.

Following his bankruptcy in June 2017, Becker was found to have withdrawn six figures in funds from his business account and deposited them in other accounts, according to CNN. His former wife Barbara Feltus and estranged wife Sharlely "Lilly" Becker — whom he separated from in 2018 — owned some of the accounts where Boris transferred money.

Boris Becker
Karwai Tang/Getty

During the trial, Becker said he spent the $50 million he earned throughout his career on divorcing his first wife [Feltus], child support and "expensive lifestyle commitments," noting that his salary "reduced dramatically" after he retired in 1999, the outlet says.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

According to ABC News, the six-time Grand Slam champion had previously denied all the charges and said he had "cooperated with trustees tasked with securing his assets — even offering up his wedding ring — and had acted on expert advice."

Becker was found not guilty on 20 additional counts against him, including accusations that he didn't hand over his Olympic gold medal and two Wimbledon awards to the trustees tasked with helping him to cover his debt, ABC News reported.

Prior to his legal troubles, Becker spent three years coaching tennis champion Novak Djokovic, and during their time together, Djokovic won six Grand Slam singles titles. Becker himself has won six Grand Slam singles titles and an Olympic gold medal in doubles.

Related Articles
Boris Becker
Boris Becker Sentenced to 2.5 Years in Jail After Being Found Guilty of Bankruptcy Charges
Boris Becker
Tennis Legend Boris Becker Found Guilty on Bankruptcy Charges and Is Facing Possible Jail Sentence
US President-elect Donald Trump along with his son Donald, Jr., arrive for a press conference at Trump Tower in New York, as Allen Weisselberg (C), chief financial officer of The Trump, looks on January 11, 2017. - As US President Donald Trump's former lawyer Michael Cohen delivered hours of riveting testimony to a US House committee on February 27, 2019, one name came up again and again: Allen Weisselberg. Weisselberg, 71, is the publicity-shy chief financial officer of the Trump Organization and one of the real estate tycoon's oldest and closest advisors.
Trump Organization Found Guilty in Criminal Tax Fraud Trial for Paying Execs Millions in 'Unreported' Expenses
Ex-Cop Sentence to 3.5 Years in George Floyd Death to Serve Concurrent with Federal Sentence
Ex-Cop Sentenced Who Kneeled on George Floyd's Back During Killing Sentenced to 3.5 Years
Viktor Bout, Brittney Griner
Everything to Know About Viktor Bout, the Russian Arms Dealer Involved in the Brittney Griner Swap
Attorney Michael Avenatti
Michael Avenatti Sentenced to 14 Years for Tax Fraud and Stealing Millions of Dollars from Clients
(FromL) Britain's Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex, Britain's Prince William, Prince of Wales, Britain's King Charles III and Britain's Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex follow the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II, draped in a Royal Standard and adorned with the Imperial State Crown and the Sovereign's orb and sceptre from the Abbey at the State Funeral Service for Britain's Queen Elizabeth II, at Westminster Abbey in London on September 19, 2022. - Leaders from around the world will attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. The country's longest-serving monarch, who died aged 96 after 70 years on the throne, will be honoured with a state funeral on Monday morning at Westminster Abbey. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)
PEOPLE Picks 12 Photos That Defined the Year
Cecily Aguilar
Woman Pleads Guilty to Helping Bury, Conceal Body of Murdered Ft. Hood Soldier Vanessa Guillen
Steve Bannon
Justice Department Recommends 6 Months in Prison, $200K Fine for Steve Bannon
LONDON, ENGLAND - SEPTEMBER 23: Roger Federer of Switzerland waves goodbye to the fans after his final match and the beginning of his retirement at the Laver Cup at The O2 Arena on September 23, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by TPN/Getty Images)
Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal Shed Tears During Tennis Great's Final Pro Match
Cuba Gooding Jr.
Cuba Gooding Jr. Will Not Serve Jail Time for Forcible Touching After Meeting Terms of Plea Deal
Stephen Bannon
Steve Bannon Sentenced to 4 Months in Federal Prison for Contempt of Congress
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Withdraws from U.S. Open Over Vaccine Requirements: 'I Will Not Be Able to Travel'
Novak Djokovic
Novak Djokovic Out of U.S. Open For Refusing to Get COVID-19 Vaccine
CHICAGO, IL - MARCH 22: Singer R. Kelly appears in court for a hearing to request that he be allowed to travel to Dubai at the Leighton Criminal Court Building on March 22, 2019 in Chicago, Illinois. R. Kelly appeared before a judge to request permission to travel to Dubai to perform in concerts. (Photo by E. Jason Wambsgans-Pool/Getty Images)
R. Kelly Found Guilty on Six Counts in Child Pornography Trial
Roger Federer and his wife Mirka (Miroslava Vavrinec Federer) attend the Louis Vuitton show as part of the Paris Fashion Week Womenswear Spring/Summer 2017on October 5, 2016 in Paris, France
Who Is Roger Federer's Wife? All About Mirka Federer