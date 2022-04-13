"Known for his larger-than-life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart ... Cedric will be deeply missed," the Arnold Sports Festival said of Cedric McMillan

Cedric McMillan, Veteran and Former Bodybuilding Champion, Dead at 44: He Was 'Larger Than Life'

Cedric McMillan, a bodybuilding champion and winner of the 2017 Arnold Classic, died Tuesday at age 44.

McMillan's death was announced by his sponsor, sports nutrition company Black Skull USA, in a post on social media.

"We regret to inform you that our friend and brother @cedricmcmillan passed away today," the company said in a statement.

"Cedric will be greatly missed as an athlete, comrade, friend, and father. Our prayers are with all his family and friends. He 'fought the good fight' and now he rests," the company added.

Black Skull USA did not disclose the cause or circumstances of McMillan's death.

The Arnold Sports Festival, named after former bodybuilder, actor and politician Arnold Schwarzeneggar, also paid tribute to McMillan on Instagram. McMillan won the 2017 Arnold Classic, a bodybuilding competition hosted by the organization.

"Our entire family at the Arnold Sports Festival is heartbroken to learn of the passing of 2017 Arnold Classic Champion Cedric McMillan," the festival said.

"Known for his larger-than-life personality, his infectious smile, a gentle heart, and a sense of humor that was loved by fellow competitors and fans alike, Cedric will be deeply missed," the statement continued.

The organization said McMillan was a 20-year veteran of the U.S. Army and achieved the rank of sergeant first class. It was what he was "most proud of," they said.

"Above all, Cedric McMillan was a husband and a father, and we send our most heartfelt condolences to his family during this incredibly difficult time," representatives of the Arnold Sports Festival said.

According to Generation Iron, McMillan previously said he struggled with a bout of COVID-19 last July that caused him to lose 30 pounds of body weight.

"I was almost dead," McMillan said, as reported by Generation Iron. "My wife was with me but I was outta here, seriously."

"But I didn't see no white light. I don't know if I was that close but looking at me from the outside — I was that close," he explained.

McMillan went on to guest pose at several bodybuilding events as he looked to return to the circuit, according to Generation Iron.

During his victory speech at the 2017 Arnold Classic, McMillan — while standing near Schwarzeneggar — talked about how he was influenced by the actor.

"I just want to give a shout to this little kid, he's 8 years old, and he's at home, laying on the floor of his living room, watching Conan the Barbarian," he explained. "He turned around and he looked at his mama and he said, 'I want to be a muscleman when I grow up.'"