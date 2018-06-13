GoFundMe Set Up for Bode Miller and Wife After Daughter's Accidental Drowning Raises Thousands

A GoFundMe set up in the days following the accidental drowning of Bode Miller’s 19-month-old daughter, Emeline Grier Miller, has raised thousands to help the world champion alpine skier and his pregnant wife, Morgan Beck Miller, in the days following the unfathomable tragedy.

In the two days since it was created on June 11, over 280 donors have raised more than $15,000 on the donation page set up by one of the couple’s midwifes, Lindsey Meehleis, to help take the financial burden off of the family after the death Emeline on June 10.

“As the family navigates through the path of grief and sorrow that no parents should ever have to experience, I would like to call on the community and ask to help take the burden off of the mountainous medical bills that will soon pile in and the memorial service costs,” Meehleis wrote on the page, which has a goal of raising $40,000. “Any amount helps.”

Bode’s wife and their little girl were at a neighbor’s house in Coto de Caza, California, on Sunday, when Emeline’s mother found her in the pool after the toddler wandered off.

“It happened around 6:30 in the evening on Saturday night,” Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told PEOPLE. “They were at a neighbor’s house, talking to the neighbors inside, and somehow the little girl made her way to the backyard pool.”

Concialdi said Emeline was only briefly out of view of her parents.

“She was only missing for just a short amount of time and Mom turned and was looking for her and didn’t see her right next to her,” he said. “Mom went straight to the backyard to where the pool was. The child was in the pool. The mom pulled out the little girl and they started CPR immediately.”

Miller took to Instagram on Tuesday to thank his fans and midwives for the support they have shown during the difficult time.

“Thank you for all the love and support and to our midwives @lindseymeehleis and @courtneykellis for helping us find the support our family needs during this impossible time,” he wrote. Miller and his wife also shared a link to the GoFundMe accounts on their Instagram bios.

Miller and Morgan also have a son Nash Skan , 3, while Miller has children from previous relationships: son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10.

Since retiring from alpine skiing — after enjoying a career that saw him become a six-time Olympic medalist (1 gold, 3 silvers, 2 bronzes) — Miller has served as a commentator for NBC’s Winter Olympics coverage.

Morgan is also a professional athlete and was a member of the U.S. Women’s Beach Volleyball team during the 2012 Olympic Games. The two have been married since 2012.

On April 1, Miller and Morgan announced they were expecting their third child.