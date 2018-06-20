Bode Miller and Wife Plan to Use Donations After Daughter's Drowning to Promote Water Safety

A little over a week after Olympic alpine skier Bode Miller and his wife Morgan Beck Miller revealed the devastating news that their 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier had died, he is opening up about how his family plans to use the donations they’ve received through a GoFundMe set up in Emeline’s name.

“We want to thank our friends, family and every one of you who sent a message, said a prayer or donated for the overwhelming expression of support — we are truly touched and blessed,” Bode and Morgan wrote on respective Instagram posts featuring photos of themselves and Emeline.

“Our midwives started a gofundme campaign to raise funds and we intend to donate these funds raised to worthwhile causes connected to water safety education,” they continued of the fund, which had raised over $26,000 as of Wednesday morning.

“We are inspired to make our baby girl’s memory go forth and help prevent as many drownings as possible. We will post more soon on our plans and efforts.”

Emeline drowned in a pool in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, California, on June 10, PEOPLE confirmed.

The Orange County Fire Department said paramedics were rushed to the scene and performed CPR before transporting her to a nearby hospital where she was unable to be resuscitated. The Orange County Coroner’s Office also confirmed Emeline’s death.

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this,” Bode, 40, wrote on Instagram the following day.

“Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten. Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time,” he added.

Orange County Fire Authority Captain Steve Concialdi told PEOPLE Bode was not at his neighbor’s house when his daughter was found unresponsive in their pool on Saturday.

“Somebody from the scene called Bode to let him know what happened and that his child was being transported to Mission Hospital,” said Concialdi about the accident. (It’s unclear who made the call.)

While Bode was not present when the accidental drowning took place, Morgan was just steps away inside of the home when their daughter went “missing for just a short amount of time.”