Australian Bobsledder Duncan Pugh Dead at 48 After Sudden Brain Aneurysm

Pugh was remembered as "a legend" of the sport and "the best dad anyone could have hoped for"

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on January 31, 2023 01:09 PM
Duncan Pugh of Australia poses for a portrait during the Australian bobsleigh training session at the Melbourne Docklands on August 15, 2009 in Melbourne, Australia.
Photo: Robert Cianflone/Getty

Olympic bobsledder Duncan Pugh died at the age of 48 after a sudden brain aneurysm last week, The West Australian confirmed.

The Olympian experienced a brain aneurysm on Jan. 24, and died a day later after "a catastrophic brain bleed" that "sadly left him in an unrecoverable position," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

Pugh, who represented Australia in bobsledding at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, is survived by his wife McKenzie, and two young sons, Charlie and George.

"We are heartbroken and simply lost for words," McKenzie wrote in his obituary. "Taken far too soon. You were the rock of our family and wore your heart on your sleeve. You were so very proud of our two boys, the best dad anyone could have hoped for. Your passion and determination will forever live on in our boys."

Jeremy Rolleston and Duncan Pugh of Australia - two compete in the men's bobsleigh two-man heat one on day 9 of the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics at the Whistler Sliding Centre on February 20, 2010 in Whistler, Canada.
Clive Mason/Getty

The late athlete's wife added that he made her feel like "the centre of" his world during their time together.

Pugh was remembered as "an ex-Olympian with a continued passion for sport," on the family's GoFundMe page. "Anyone that had a one-on-one conversation with Dunc will know exactly how easy it was to feel comfortable in his presence and grateful for his friendship."

Bobsleigh and Skeleton Australia also issued a statement honoring Pugh.

"Our small bobsleigh family has taken a big hit this week with the passing of Pughie — Duncan Pugh Vancouver 2010 Olympian, was and will always be remembered as a legend," a statement from the group read. "A fantastic father to his boys, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to his family."

