Australian Bobsledder Duncan Pugh Dead at 48 After Sudden Brain Aneurysm

Olympic bobsledder Duncan Pugh died at the age of 48 after a sudden brain aneurysm last week, The West Australian confirmed.

The Olympian experienced a brain aneurysm on Jan. 24, and died a day later after "a catastrophic brain bleed" that "sadly left him in an unrecoverable position," according to a GoFundMe page set up to help with medical costs.

Pugh, who represented Australia in bobsledding at the 2010 Vancouver Winter Olympics, is survived by his wife McKenzie, and two young sons, Charlie and George.

"We are heartbroken and simply lost for words," McKenzie wrote in his obituary. "Taken far too soon. You were the rock of our family and wore your heart on your sleeve. You were so very proud of our two boys, the best dad anyone could have hoped for. Your passion and determination will forever live on in our boys."

Clive Mason/Getty

The late athlete's wife added that he made her feel like "the centre of" his world during their time together.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Pugh was remembered as "an ex-Olympian with a continued passion for sport," on the family's GoFundMe page. "Anyone that had a one-on-one conversation with Dunc will know exactly how easy it was to feel comfortable in his presence and grateful for his friendship."

Bobsleigh and Skeleton Australia also issued a statement honoring Pugh.

"Our small bobsleigh family has taken a big hit this week with the passing of Pughie — Duncan Pugh Vancouver 2010 Olympian, was and will always be remembered as a legend," a statement from the group read. "A fantastic father to his boys, a beloved husband, son, brother and uncle to his family."