Bobby Wagner Protestor Files Police Report Following NFL Star's On-Field Tackle

The Santa Clara Police Department has opened an "active investigation" into the incident, which happened just before halftime of the Monday Night Football game between the Los Angeles Rams and the San Francisco 49ers

October 6, 2022
Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner. Photo: Scott Taetsch/Getty

Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner may have to answer to the police about the mid-field tackle he placed on a protestor carrying a pink smoke bomb.

The Santa Clara Police Department confirmed to the Associated Press Thursday that it had opened an "active investigation" into the incident, which happened just before halftime during the Monday Night Football game between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers.

The department was unable to provide further details, per the outlet. The Santa Clara Police Department did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

The protester, identified by the controversial animal rights group Direct Action Everywhere as Alex Taylor, ran onto the field with a pink smoke bomb mid-game and briefly interrupted proceedings.

He was chased by two security guards as he ran across the field in an orange T-shirt that read, "RightToRescue.com" and blue shorts, while pink smoke blew in the wind.

Bobby Wagner
Bobby Wagner. Godofredo A Vásquez/AP/Shutterstock

But once Taylor ran past the Rams sideline, Wagner, 32, did not waste any time and immediately pummeled him, knocking him down immediately.

Rams defensive tackle Takk McKinley also lent a helping hand, ensuring the end of the protestor's moment.

On Wednesday, Wagner confirmed he'd been informed about the new police investigation.

"I heard about it, but it is what it is," Wagner said at the Rams' training complex, per the AP. "It's behind me. I ain't really focused on it. I'm more concerned about the security guard that was hurt trying to chase him. We don't know what that (pink smoke) is. You've just got to do what you've got to do."

The athlete previously elaborated on his impromptu tackle on Monday. After the game, Wagner said he was "just keeping it safe," reported ESPN.

"One of the guys on the other side, it looked like he got hurt, and security looked like he was struggling, so I was frustrated, so I took it out on him," he said.

Direct Action Everywhere noted that a similar protest took place last month during the season-opening Bills-Rams game when two activists ran onto the field carrying smoke flares before being tackled by security.

