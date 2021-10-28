Bob Ferry, Former NBA Player and Longtime Washington GM, Dead at 84   

"The basketball community has lost a Legend. Our hearts are with the family, friends and fans of Bob Ferry," the National Basketball Retired Players Association said

Bob Ferry, a former NBA player and the only general manager to lead the Washington Bullets to victory in the league's championship, has died. He was 84.

The Washington Wizards' head coach Wes Unseld Jr. announced the news during a pregame press conference Wednesday, sharing condolences on behalf of his family and the team.

"Bob and his family are dear to my parents, the Unseld family, to the Wizards organization, and we just want to wish him and his family the best, and keep them in our thoughts and prayers," said Unseld Jr. "I know how difficult this time is. I just want to let them know we're thinking about them, we care for them and we'll be there for them."

Two years after launching in Chicago in 1961, the team moved east and was rebranded as the Baltimore Bullets, according to the organization. In 1974, they were rechristened as the Washington Bullets, and again renamed as the Wizards in 1997.

A 6'8" center, Ferry was drafted at No. 7 in 1959 and played for a decade, spending his final five seasons with the Baltimore Bullets before retiring in 1969, WTOP and NBA.com report. He soon started working as an assistant coach for the Bullets, and rose to the role of general manager, leading the team from 1973 to 1990 back in Washington in what ESPN summed up as a "prolific" run.

The general manager was twice honored as an executive of the year (for the 1978-79 and 1981-82 seasons), guiding the Bullets to the NBA Finals in 1978. During his tenure, the Bullets reached the playoffs in 13 of the 17 seasons.

According to the outlet, Ferry was also the second GM to hire two Black head coaches – K.C. Jones in 1973 and Wes Unseld Sr., Unseld Jr.'s father, in 1988. After he exited the organization, Ferry served as an NBA scout for the next 25 years.

