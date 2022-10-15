Bob Costas Hilariously Mixes up Justin Bieber and MLB Star Shane Bieber While Calling Playoff Game

Bob Costas stopped himself after misidentifying the baseball player, saying, "Did I actually call Shane Bieber, Justin Bieber? I vowed that would not happen"

By
Published on October 15, 2022 02:47 PM
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 12: Justin Bieber visits the Wonderbrett dispensary on July 12, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images); NEW YORK, NY - MAY 09: Bob Costas attends Lead Off For A Cure: Autism Speaks and Major League Baseball join forces at The Metropolitan Museum Of Art on May 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for Autism Speaks); GOODYEAR, AZ - FEBRUARY 27: Shane Bieber #57 of the Cleveland Indians poses during Photo Day at Goodyear Ballpark on Saturday, February 27, 2021 in Goodyear, Arizona. (Photo by Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty Images)
Photo: Emma McIntyre/Getty; Cindy Ord/Getty for Autism Speaks; Rob Tringali/MLB Photos via Getty

Bob Costas mixed up his Biebers during a post-season baseball game while providing commentary on Friday.

The iconic sportscaster, 70, misidentified Cleveland Guardians pitcher Shane Bieber as music superstar Justin Bieber during the team's American League Division Series game against the New York Yankees.

"Justin Bieber just threw his 84th pitch," Costas said, then paused. "Did I actually call Shane Bieber, Justin Bieber? I vowed that would not happen."

He joked: "I'm sure it's not the first time it's happened in his life," then wondered aloud if the Biebs was watching the game.

Costas then clarified for viewers by repeating the correct name.

"Shane Bieber, ladies and gentlemen," Costas said.

Following the gaffe, field reporter Lauren Shehadi challenged her fellow broadcasters to a bet.

"If you guys can name one Justin Bieber song, I'll give you $10," she said, before analyst Ron Darling called out "Yummy" without hesitation, causing laughter.

The mix-up was captured and shared by Sportsnet.

Costas was right about one thing — this wasn't the first time in his life that the baseball star has been confused for the musician.

In April 2019, Shane, 27, shared a photo on Twitter of his official baseball card misidentifying him by referring to his first name as "Justin," to which the musician, 28, replied by retweeting and adding "I feel like we have a special connection."

Shane took the joke to the next level in August of the same year when he wore a jersey during MLB Player's Weekend that said "Not Justin" instead of his last name on the back.

Justin responded by wearing a jersey featuring Shane's number, 57, but the lettering read "Not Shane Bieber" on his custom gear, USA Today reported.

