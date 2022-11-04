Bo Jackson Was 'Mythological' Star in 2 Sports. Then a Hip Injury Brought Him Back to Earth

Bo Jackson is the subject of Jeff Pearlman's new book, The Last Folk Hero

By Greg Hanlon
Published on November 4, 2022 11:09 AM
Bo Jackson
Bo Jackson. Photo: Ron Vesely/Getty, Mike Powell/Allsport/Getty

With Bo Jackson, you really had to be there.

In the late 1980s, Jackson exploded onto the scene as the most exciting young player in two major sports: football and baseball. He was the best pure athlete most American sports fans had ever seen.

Almost immediately, he became the subject of tall tales. On the football field, his highlight reel runs looked like the product of a video game cheat code. On the baseball diamond, he made spectacular catches in the outfield, and it was said the ball sounded different coming off his bat.

Off the field, Nike designed its "Bo Knows" ad campaign around him, in which he's famously pictured wearing football shoulder pads while holding a baseball bat, every muscle in his Greek God physique accentuated.

Then, suddenly, he became mortal again: While playing for the Los Angeles Raiders, Jackson suffered a devastating hip injury in a playoff game in 1991, ending his football career and robbing him of his explosiveness in baseball. He bounced around Major League Baseball for a few years as a journeyman, but the phenomenon was over.

A new book by author Jeff Pearlman, titled The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson, looks back on Jackson's legacy. PEOPLE interviewed Pearlman about Jackson.

PEOPLE: Bo Jackson hasn't played a pro sports game since 1994. Why a book on him now?

Jeff Pearlman: He's the greatest athlete of all time. I looked at my kids and my kids' friends and thought, "None of these kids are gonna know about Bo Jackson." When you have the greatest athlete of all time, he's worthy of remembering.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

He won back-to-back state decathlons [in high school] in Alabama. He stole 90 of 91 bases [attempted in high school]. He could've been an Olympic sprinter. He was the No. 1 pick in football, and he could've been the No. 1 pick in baseball [had he not joined the NFL]. He'd play an entire baseball season, take two weeks off, and then run for 100 yards in an NFL game. It's preposterous.

PEOPLE: What was Bo's personality like? To what degree, if any, did that contribute to the aura surrounding him?

JP: Very guarded. He does not like people taking advantage of him. When you come up Black in the Deep South, and enough older White men have taken advantage of you, you have your pricklers up. You don't see him on TV, or the radio. He's not letting you in. He never needed to tell everyone how great he was. Everything he did, he did with reclusiveness.

Bo Jackson Was 'Mythological' Star in 2 Sports. Then a Hip Injury Brought Him Back to Earth
The Last Folk Hero, by Jeff Pearlman. HarperCollins Publishers

And when he vanished — it reminds me of the death of Tupac or Marilyn Monroepoof, he was gone. He came and went, and he didn't give people a long goodbye. No number retirement, no speeches, just... gone. It adds to his legend times a million. You're not left with memories of Sad Bo.

PEOPLE: Are there any athletes today who can match Bo for his folkloric, larger-than-life qualities?

Bo Jackson Was 'Mythological' Star in 2 Sports. Then a Hip Injury Brought Him Back to Earth
Jeff Pearlman. Courtesy of Jeff Pearlman

JP: Shohei Ohtani [the Los Angeles Angels star pitcher and slugger]. Maybe the French basketball player coming into the NBA [Victor Wembanyama]. I've heard more and more about him: "Did you see so and so?"

But it won't last, because he'll come into the league and we'll see him on Twitter 1,000 times a night.

PEOPLE: What's your favorite Bo Jackson story, real or apocryphal?

JP: Everyone told me that in a high school baseball game, Bo hit a flyball that was so high that by the time it landed, he was on third base. I finally got hold of the opposing left fielder, and he said, "I'm telling you, it happened." He lost sight of the ball and when it finally came down [to throw it in], Bo was rounding third base.

Now, maybe if there was a video camera there, like there would be today, you learn the ball hit a tree or something. But in the mythological, Paul Bunyan-esque world of Bo Jackson, it happened.

The Last Folk Hero: The Life and Myth of Bo Jackson, by Jeff Pearlman, (HarperCollins) is on sale now.

Related Articles
Carlos Correa #1 and hitting coach Alex Cora #26 of the Houston Astros look on from the dugout during Game 3 of the 2017 World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Minute Maid Park on Friday, October 27, 2017 in Houston, Texas.
Everything to Know About the Houston Astros' Cheating Scandal of 2017
David Ortiz x loanDepot at Boys and Girls Club
David 'Big Papi' Ortiz Unveils Renovated Youth Baseball Field: 'Whatever I Can Help With, I'm Down'
Bryce Harper and Kayla Varner
Who Is Bryce Harper's Wife? All About Kayla Harper
TAMPA, FLORIDA - OCTOBER 18: on October 18, 2022 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)
NFL's Carl Nassib Says the 'Cutthroat Business' of Pro Sports Inspired His New Volunteering App, Rayze
Mandatory Credit: Photo by Emilee Chinn/AP/Shutterstock (13437097dc) Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa (1) drops back to pass during an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, in Cincinnati Dolphins Bengals Football, Cincinnati, United States - 29 Sep 2022
NFL, NFLPA Agree Tua Tagovailoa's Head Injury Was Not Handled Correctly and Modify Protocols
WASHINGTON, DC - NOVEMBER 19 : LeBron James #23 of the Cleveland Cavaliers handles the ball against the Washington Wizards on November 19, 2003 at the MCI Center in Washington DC. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images); PHOENIX, ARIZONA - DECEMBER 11: Bronny James #0 of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers handles the ball during the Hoophall West tournament against the Perry Pumas at Footprint Center on December 11, 2021 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)
Second-Generation Ballers: Rising NBA Stars Whose Parents Were Also Players 
Hoda Kotb and Jenna Bush Hager play pickleball on Tuesday October 27, 2021
What Is Pickleball? Here's Everything to Know About the Fastest-Growing Sport in America
tom-brady-gisele-bundchen
Why Did Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen Divorce? Here's What They've Recently Said About Their Relationship
Shohei Ohtani #17 of the Los Angeles Angels poses for a photo during the Los Angeles Angels Photo Day at Tempe Diablo Stadium on Wednesday, March 16, 2022 in Tempe, Arizona.
Los Angeles Angels Star Shohei Ohtani Wins Best Male Athlete at 2022 ESPY Awards
Tom Brady
Everything Tom Brady Has Said About Son Jack, 15, and Football: 'He's a Very Good Athlete'
Xavier
New Jersey High School Football Player Dies After Traumatic Head Injury: 'Worst Fear Came True'
Super Bowl XLV: Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers (12) and Clay Matthews (52) victorious with Vince Lombardi Trophy after winning game vs Pittsburgh Steelers at Cowboys Stadium. Arlington, TX 2/6/2011
Clay Matthews Says He Gives Aaron Rodgers Advice on Retiring: 'It's Not So Bad on the Other Side'
Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers hugs his son John Edward Thomas Moynahan on the sidelines prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers
Tom Brady Says He 'Never Imagined' Son Would Play Football: 'Great Highlights of My Life'
Brittany Williams and Josh Allen attends the 9th Annual NFL Honors at Adrienne Arsht Center on February 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida
Who Is Josh Allen's Girlfriend? All About Brittany Williams
Cooper Kupp and Anna Marie Kupp attend the 2022 ESPYs at Dolby Theatre on July 20, 2022 in Hollywood, California
Who Is Cooper Kupp's Wife? All About Anna Kupp
Tom Brady, Jack Brady
Tom Brady Opens Up About Watching Jack as a Quarterback Like His Dad: 'I Can Definitely Help Him'