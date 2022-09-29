Blue Jays Fan Frankie Lasagna Just Misses Catching Aaron Judge's Historic 61st Home Run

Aaron Judge made history with his 61st homer on Wednesday — and a fan almost caught it.

The New York Yankees star, 30, tied with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record during the game's seventh inning in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

As the ball flew towards the stands, it went just below the last tier of seats, where Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna and others around him attempted to catch the homer. Lasagna, wearing a light blue Toronto jersey, almost got it before it ricocheted and bounced in to the Blue Jays bullpen.

"Two more feet and I would have had it," he told Infotel Canada. "I needed a fishing net and I would have got it."

Lasagna, 37, also revealed he planned every step prior to the game to increase his chances of getting the ball.

"I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation," he told the outlet.

The dedicated fan also specifically chose the first-row seat. "In the front row I felt like you've got the best chance," he told the Canadian outlet. "Lo and behold, I was just a few feet away."

Lasagna also expressed his frustration after the missed catch. "The disbelief comes over you and just the shock and the amazement," he said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost had it.'"

In the broadcast following the moment, Lasagna is shown frustratingly throwing his hat and his glove in the air.

The Toronto restaurant owner also shared what he would have done if he had caught it.

"I would have held on to it for as long as I could [to] negotiate" with the Yankees and Judge as payment for the ball, he told the outlet. "Maybe get Judge to try to come to the restaurant."

Last week, Judge tied with Babe Ruth's 95-year-old record with his 60th home run of the season.

With Wednesday's play, Judge made history yet again, tying with Roger Maris' 61 hits from 1961.

The ball ended up not with Lasagna but with the Blue Jay's pitching coach, and after the game, Judge gave the ball to his mom, Patty, MLB reported. The sweet moment happened in the locker room after their 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Patty sat front row during the game alongside the late Roger Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr. Following the home run, Patty cheered and got emotional as her son rounded the bases.

"Getting to share this moment with my mom.... it means a lot..." Judge later told the Yes Network.