Blue Jays Fan Frankie Lasagna Just Misses Catching Aaron Judge's Historic 61st Home Run

"Two more feet and I would have had it," said Lasagna

By
Published on September 29, 2022 01:03 PM
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees runs the bases as he hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Photo: Cole Burston/Getty

Aaron Judge made history with his 61st homer on Wednesday — and a fan almost caught it.

The New York Yankees star, 30, tied with Roger Maris for the club and American League single-season record during the game's seventh inning in Toronto against the Blue Jays.

As the ball flew towards the stands, it went just below the last tier of seats, where Blue Jays fan Frankie Lasagna and others around him attempted to catch the homer. Lasagna, wearing a light blue Toronto jersey, almost got it before it ricocheted and bounced in to the Blue Jays bullpen.

"Two more feet and I would have had it," he told Infotel Canada. "I needed a fishing net and I would have got it."

New York Yankees designated hitter Aaron Judge (99) hits his 61st home run, a two run shot, of the season to tie Roger Maris as the Toronto Blue Jays play the New York Yankees at Rogers Centre in Toronto.
Steve Russell/Toronto Star via Getty

Lasagna, 37, also revealed he planned every step prior to the game to increase his chances of getting the ball.

"I would never ever bring a glove other than this situation," he told the outlet.

The dedicated fan also specifically chose the first-row seat. "In the front row I felt like you've got the best chance," he told the Canadian outlet. "Lo and behold, I was just a few feet away."

Lasagna also expressed his frustration after the missed catch. "The disbelief comes over you and just the shock and the amazement," he said. "I was like, 'Oh my God, I almost had it.'"

In the broadcast following the moment, Lasagna is shown frustratingly throwing his hat and his glove in the air.

The Toronto restaurant owner also shared what he would have done if he had caught it.

"I would have held on to it for as long as I could [to] negotiate" with the Yankees and Judge as payment for the ball, he told the outlet. "Maybe get Judge to try to come to the restaurant."

Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Cole Burston/Getty

Last week, Judge tied with Babe Ruth's 95-year-old record with his 60th home run of the season.

With Wednesday's play, Judge made history yet again, tying with Roger Maris' 61 hits from 1961.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up to date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The ball ended up not with Lasagna but with the Blue Jay's pitching coach, and after the game, Judge gave the ball to his mom, Patty, MLB reported. The sweet moment happened in the locker room after their 8-3 victory over the Blue Jays at Rogers Centre.

Patty sat front row during the game alongside the late Roger Maris' son, Roger Maris Jr. Following the home run, Patty cheered and got emotional as her son rounded the bases.

"Getting to share this moment with my mom.... it means a lot..." Judge later told the Yes Network.

Related Articles
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees hits his 61st home run of the season in the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre on September 28, 2022 in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. Judge has now tied Roger Maris for the American League record.
Aaron Judge Hits 61st Home Run to Tie Roger Maris' Record and Gifts Historic Ball to His Mother
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Aaron Judge Ties Babe Ruth's 95-Year-Old Record with 60th Home Run
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 23: Albert Pujols #5 of the St. Louis Cardinals watches his 700th career homerun with Will Smith #16 of the Los Angeles Dodgers, a three run homerun to take a 5-0 lead, during the fourth inning at Dodger Stadium on September 23, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)
St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols Joins 700 Club After Belting Two Homers Against Dodgers
bernie williams
We Tried It: Batting Practice with New York Yankees Legend Bernie Williams
Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees reacts after hitting his second home run of the game in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Yankee Stadium on June 11, 2022 in New York City. New York Yankees defeated the Chicago Cubs 8-0.
Yankees' Aaron Judge Talks Playing Catch With His Dad as a Kid: 'He's Still the Hero in My Eyes'
Blue Jays Fan Catches Yankees Foul Ball — and Gives it to Emotional New York Young Game Attendee
Blue Jays Fan Catches Yankees Home Run Ball, Then Gives It to Young New York Supporter: 'Special'
Los Angeles Dodgers broadcaster Vin Scully in the booth before the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Arizona Diamondbacks at Dodger Stadium on July 30, 2016 in Los Angeles, California.
Vin Scully Remembered By MLB's Dodgers, Giants and More: 'An Honor Just to Know Him'
MAMMOTH LAKES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 29: Anne Heche poses for portrait at 3rd Annual Mammoth Film Festival Portrait Studio – Saturday on February 29, 2020 in Mammoth Lakes, California. (Photo by Michael Bezjian/Getty Images for Mammoth Media Institute)
Records Show Anne Heche Was Trapped in Burning Home for 45 Minutes After Car Crash: Fire Department
Nestor Cortes #65 of the New York Yankees pitches during the 92nd MLB All-Star Game presented by Mastercard at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 in Los Angeles, California.
Yankees Pitcher Nestor Cortes Proposes to Girlfriend After MLB's All-Star Game: '2 of My Dreams Come True'
Mariners Angels Baseball
MLB Suspends 12 Players and Coaching Staff Involved in Angels-Mariners Brawl
celeb-us-open 2022
Tennis, Anyone? See All the Celebrities in N.Y.C. for the 2022 US Open
Joe Girardi #25 of the Philadelphia Phillies in the dugout during the fourth inning against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park on May 24, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Joe Girardi Reacts to Being Fired From Phillies, Says He Will 'Pray That They Get Better'
Shaquille O'Neal
Shaquille O'Neal Likes to Surprise Fans with Gifts: 'I Got a Whole Lot of Money'
Ty Pennington and Drew Barrymore
Ty Pennington Recreates Drew Barrymore's Viral Rain Video: 'I Hope My Neighbor Saw This'
People Magazine writer Catch 233 with Jeff Truesdell and Dan Bryan after they played a game of catch. July 2022, Desloge, MO Credit: Courtesy Dan Bryan
PEOPLE Reporter Plays Catch with a Grieving Dad: 'I Was Crying Before We Even Started'
Diana, Princess of Wales and Prince Charles pose for the official photograph by Lord Lichfield in Buckingham Palace at their wedding on July 29, 1981 in St. Pauls Cathedral, London
Princess Diana's Wedding Dress: Everything to Know