Blue Jays Fan Catches Yankees Home Run Ball, Then Gives It to Young New York Supporter: 'Special'

One Toronto Blue Jays fan showed some very sportsman-like conduct during Tuesday night's game against the New York Yankees in Canada.

After Yankees right-fielder Aaron Judge stepped up to the plate and sent a home run ball far into the stands, a Toronto fan was lucky enough to catch it.

But the Blue Jays supporter wasted no time before deciding to share the moment with a nearby young fan.

In a video posted by Canadian sports network SportsNet, the man is seen catching the ball and briefly celebrating before handing it to a boy seated behind him wearing a Yankees cap and No. 99 Judge t-shirt.

The boy appears to tell the man "thank you" before throwing his arms around him in a hug and starting to cry.

Though Judge did not witness the moment in real-time, reporters were sure to ask him about it as he celebrated the 9-1 victory in the locker room.

"That's passion right there, that's Yankees fans right there," Judge said in an interview with YESNetwork about the heartwarming moment. "There are Yankee fans all around the world that are passionate about the game. And to have a little one like that, man, he's starting out the right way."

Judge seemed touched to learn that it was a Blue Jays fan who was sure to make the little boy's night.