Blue Jays Catcher Reese McGuire Arrested in Florida for Exposing Genitals

Toronto Blue Jays catcher Reese McGuire has been charged with indecent exposure after exposing himself in a Florida parking lot Friday, authorities say.

The 24-year-old athlete was arrested in Dunedin, Florida — where the Blue Jays spring training facility is located — after police responded to a 2:07 p.m. call of a man exposing himself while sitting inside an SUV parked outside of a Dollar Tree store, according to the report from Pinellas County Sheriff’s Office.

McGuire was charged with one misdemeanor count of exposure of sex organs (adult), however, he was not taken to jail, Cpl. Chuck Skipper, a public information spokesman with the sheriff’s office, told PEOPLE.

According to the report, McGuire did not deny the allegations and claimed he was embarrassed about the situation.

The baseball player is set to appear in court on March 16.

On Wednesday, the Blue Jays issued a statement noting that they are “aware of the recent police incident involving catcher Reese McGuire.”

“He has been in communication with the Blue Jays and we are working to gather more information. Out of respect for the legal process, neither he nor the club will comment any further at this time,” the statement read.

A representative from the Toronto Blue Jays did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

According to the report, McGuire will be in Florida for several more months as he completes spring training.