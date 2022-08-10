Blake Lively Wasn't Happy Ryan Reynolds Bought a Welsh Soccer Team: 'Still Working Through That One'

Ryan Reynolds had bad (and expensive) news for Blake Lively after he slid into someone's Instagram DMs.

During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! on Tuesday, Reynolds, 45, sat down with his Welcome to Wrexham co-star, Rob McElhenney, and explained that after the two became friends, they decided to buy part of a Welsh soccer team together — without consulting Lively.

Reynolds and McElhenney's friendship started after the Deadpool star watched It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia, and felt compelled to tell McElhenney how much he enjoys his work.

"I kind of slid into your DMs," Reynolds said. "As I'm getting older, I'm thinking, 'I've gotta tell people when I appreciate them more.' "

The two became fast friends, and decide to buy Wales' Wrexham football league. "I remember after you reached out about this absolutely insane idea," Reynolds said to McElhenney.

Reynolds continued, "I remember seeing Blake and saying, 'I have bad news and I have really bad news. The bad news is I slipped into someone's DMs again. The really bad news is that I might have bought half of a fifth-tier national football league in Wales.' "

The actor said his wife's reaction to the news was "not good."

"We're still working through that one."

Other than the slight stress on his marriage, Reynolds joked that McElhenney is "the best businesses partner" he's ever had, as the pair get ready to release their new documentary series. The FX series follows the actors as they navigate ownership of a struggling football league, documenting the behind-the-scenes moments from meeting the team to setting up equipment in the team's gym.

In May, Reynolds and Lively were spotted with McElhenney cheering on the sidelines of the soccer game at Wembley Stadium in London. Though Wrexham lost 1-0 to Bromley, the group appeared to be all smiles during the afternoon outing.

After making a joint bid to invest in the soccer club in the fall of 2020, Reynolds and McElhenney finalized their purchase in February 2021, CBS Sports reported.

"It is a special day for the two of us to become the latest stewards in the long and storied history of Wrexham AFC," the actors said in a joint statement at the time.

"Together with the players, the staff, the fans, and the local community, we can now pursue our goal to grow the team and return it to the EFL in front of increased attendances, and in an improved stadium, while making a positive difference to the wider community in Wrexham."

During an interview in March with ITV series' Lorraine, Reynolds spoke about his love for soccer, explaining, "[Soccer] in general has really been both the best and the worst thing that's ever happened to me. I get it now, I understand the beautiful game as much as I can understand it at this stage in life and it's a unique brand of gorgeous torture that I've never experienced before."