Blake Lively Plays a Joke on Fan at Wrexham AFC Game She Attended with Husband Ryan Reynolds

The parents of four, who welcomed the newest addition to their family in February, attended the Wrexham AFC game on Saturday

By
Ingrid Vasquez
Ingrid Vasquez

Ingrid Vasquez is a Digital News Writer at PEOPLE. She graduated from The University of Texas at Austin with a Bachelor in Journalism. Before joining the team, she worked as an Editor at FanSided and provided work in the celebrity and lifestyle space for brands that include Teen Vogue, Cosmopolitan, EW, and more.

Published on March 29, 2023 11:36 PM
Photo: Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Blake Lively made Saturday's Wrexham AFC game a memorable experience for one attendee.

After the actress, 35, was spotted at the game, cheering the Welsh soccer team alongside her husband, Ryan Reynolds, one fan (who was filming) asked, "Blake, please say hi to Stephanie! It's my girlfriend."

The Gossip Girl alum smiled as she quipped, "Hi, Stephanie. You should leave him!" Fellow fans in attendance laughed as Lively joked, "What!"

"Stephs cried happiness, and she's absolutely over the moon," wrote the fan on Twitter alongside the video. "Luckily, she hasn't broken up with me!... Thanks again."

Reynolds, 46, who co-owns the Welsh soccer team with Rob McElhenney, also shared his experience at the game alongside a series of photos on Instagram.

"Two unbelievable days of Wrexham football," wrote the Deadpool star. "Nearly 20,000 people passed through the gates of the Racecourse Ground. @wrexham_afc won — but the main event was @wrexhamafcwomen winning it all and hoisting the big shiny trophy. These women played their guts out, and @robmcelhenney and I couldn't be prouder or more choked up."

After becoming a co-owner, he expressed that his wife initially wasn't happy with the business venture but has become "more obsessed with Wrexham than I am."

Ryan Reynolds owner of Wrexham FC waves to the fans with David Beckham and Blake Lively Wrexham v Bromley, FA Trophy, Final, Football, Wembley Stadium, London, UK - 22 May 2022
From left to right, Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and David Beckham at Sunday's soccer game. Sean Ryan/Shutterstock

"We were laying in bed after the Wembley match, and she's like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town and everything it represents and where it can go,'" he shared with Entertainment Tonight last year.

"She's as obsessed as I am. She's already looking at the schedule throughout the year, wondering which matches she can attend, so it's pretty great."

The couple, who share daughters Betty, 3, Inez, 6, and James, 8, became a family of six in February.

Lively announced in a Super Bowl-themed Instagram post that she and her husband had welcomed their new baby. "Puppy Bowl Sunday 2023🥘 🍲 🥧 been busy," wrote Lively next to a series of snapshots that revealed she no longer had a baby bump and featured Reynolds' mother, Tammy.

