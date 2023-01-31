Blake Lively Buys ESPN+ to Watch Ryan Reynolds 'Experience Crippling Anxiety' During Wrexham Match

The actress poked fun at her husband on Instagram while his Welsh soccer team competed for a win

By
Natasha Dye
Natasha Dye

Natasha Dye is a writer-reporter for PEOPLE Digital covering sports.

Published on January 31, 2023 05:11 PM
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds attend "The Adam Project" New York Premiere
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . Photo: Dia Dipasupil/FilmMagic

Blake Lively couldn't resist watching her husband Ryan Reynolds lose his cool over soccer, no matter the cost!

Reynolds, 46, couldn't hide his nerves while watching his Welsh soccer team Wrexham AFC take on Sheffield United in a tense match on Sunday. Luckily for 35-year-old Lively, her husband's reaction to the game was broadcast live on ESPN+, so she went ahead and bought a subscription.

"I bought ESPN+ today. Just to watch my husband experience crippling anxiety live," she wrote in her Instagram story, along with a photo of Reynolds with his hand on his head watching the game.

Blake Lively Subscribed to ESPN+ to Watch Ryan Reynolds
Blake Lively/instagram

Lively decided that the subscription was "worth it" to watch Reynolds and his team.

"If you're not watching this insane Wrexham AFC game right now you're missing out on these vibes," she told her 37.8 million Instagram followers. "They're playing a team 3 leagues higher. And currently winning. Life makes no sense."

Wrexham and Sheffield ended the game with a 3-3 tie and will meet again on Feb. 7.

Initially, Lively was uncertain about Reynolds' co-ownership in the Welsh soccer team with Rob McElhenney. Reynolds said that he surprised his wife with the news that he and McElhenney had bought the team, but Lively eventually warmed up to the large monetary decision.

"She's actually more obsessed with Wrexham than I am," he said in August.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively. Ryan Reynolds/Instagram

Reynolds then recalled the moment when it all clicked for his wife of 10 years. "We were laying in bed after the Wembley match and she's like, 'I'm now as obsessed if not more than you are with this club and this community and this town and everything it represents and where it can go,'" he said. "She's as obsessed as I am, she's already looking at the schedule throughout the year wondering which matches she can attend so it's pretty great."

"It wasn't even a particularly riveting match," Reynolds told ET, "we lost one one-nil, it wasn't the outcome we wanted." He continued, "We've got Beckham, Will [Ferrell] is there, it's just — the atmosphere at Wembley is electric, and you talk to some of these players, and they said their whole lives could go by as a professional athlete, and never enter that stadium, so, it's massively a revered moment."

