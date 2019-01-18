The pair has requested that the court dismiss the "entire action of all parties and all cause of actions," according to reports

Blake Griffin and Ex Brynn Cameron Settle Palimony Lawsuit Nearly a Year After Filing

Blake Griffin and ex-fiancée Brynn Cameron have settled their lawsuit nearly one year after she filed against the NBA star.

Griffin, 29, and Cameron, who share two young children — son Ford Wilson and daughter Finley Elaine — requested that the court dismiss the “entire action of all parties and all cause of actions,” according to court documents obtained by The Blast. The move signifies that the pair has come to an agreement.

Last month, on Dec. 18, the request filed by mother of two Cameron’s lawyers for dismissal with prejudice was granted, E! News reports, and on Friday, a notice of entry of dismissal and proof of service was filed by Griffin’s legal team.

A representative for the basketball player did not immediately respond to PEOPLE’s request for comment.

In February 2018, Cameron, 32, sued Griffin for palimony, claiming he abandoned her and their children to pursue a relationship with ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner.

In the lawsuit filed on Valentine’s Day, Cameron alleged that the Detroit Pistons player “had no problem” trading her, “his former fiancée and mother of his two children, for reality television star Kendall Jenner.”

Cameron, a former basketball player at the University of Southern California, alleged Griffin “cared more about the glamour of dating a Hollywood celebrity than the day-to-day responsibilities of being a father and a family man.”

She claimed that she and Griffin had planned to get married on July 28, 2017, but that Griffin blindsided her with a prenuptial agreement a month before the wedding. They postponed the wedding, and Cameron said Griffin “immediately embarked on a high-profile affair with Jenner.”

Griffin responded to the lawsuit in April, denying the allegations. The documents requested that Cameron’s complaint “be dismissed, with prejudice and in its entirety.”

This past August, the former couple settled their custody battle.

“The recent reports of the financial details of the child support agreement between Blake Griffin and Brynn Cameron are inaccurate,” Griffin and Cameron said in a joint statement to PEOPLE.

“Both sides have settled amicably and are moving forward with co-parenting their two children,” the statement continued. “Due to the confidential nature of the agreement, no further details will be released.”